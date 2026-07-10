Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Spain vs. Belgium: Get $15 bonus for 2026 World Cup trading on Friday

The second of four 2026 World Cup quarterfinals takes place on Friday with Spain vs. Belgium, creating another elite contest to capitalize on the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Belgium vs. Spain takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 3 p.m. ET. Spain are priced at $0.74 per share to advance, while Belgium are $0.26 per share. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

Spain vs. Belgium trading preview

The Spaniards have been a top-three ranked team since before and throughout the World Cup 2026, and after a shocking scoreless draw against Cape Verde in their opener, Spain have played like one of the best in the world this tournament. Spain's elite defense hasn't allowed a goal throughout the 2026 World Cup, outscoring opponents 13-0 in four straight victories since the draw against Cape Verde. Spain defeated Portugal, 1-0, in the Round of 16 after a 3-0 win over Austria in their first knockout game. Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain with four goals and despite only one goal, Lamine Yamal remains one of the most electrifying players in the tournament.

Belgium, ranked ninth in the world, have reached the quarterfinals for the third time in the last four World Cups, including placing third in 2018. Their offense has dominated recent contests, averaging four goals over their last three games and scoring at least three goals in each of those contests. Belgium defeated USA, 4-1, on Monday after an epic 3-2 comeback win over Senegal in the Round of 32. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice for Belgium against the U.S. and Romelu Lukaku added his team-leading third goal of the tournament.

Spain vs. Belgium features arguably the hottest offense in the world against the best defensive unit. Kalshi prices Spain at $0.74 per share to advance, with Belgium at $0.26 per share. For regulation time (90 minutes), Spain are trading at $0.60 per share to win, Belgium at $0.17 to win and a tie priced at $0.25 per share. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.