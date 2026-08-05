Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Up to $500 bonus for Browns Week 1 starter, Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders

The new NFL season is right around the corner, and predicting who will start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns is the perfect way to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives up to a $500 bonus in credits after $25 in trades. Training camps are open, and Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are competing for the No. 1 starting spot in a highly discussed battle for the Browns. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Browns are eager to win, and football fans can use Kalshi to predict which quarterback will start under center for Cleveland in Week 1 at one of the most popular prediction markets. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

Browns QB battle trading preview

Deshaun Watson is showing signs in training camp that he can be the Browns' starter. Although he hasn't played since the end of 2024 while recovering from two separate Achilles injuries, he is said to be fully healthy now. Kalshi has him priced at $0.51 per share to start Week 1. Watson has a slight edge as the number one quarterback option for Cleveland, as his veteran leadership favors him over second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders for now. However, Watson has a 1-5 career record in Week 1 games as a starting NFL quarterback.

Watson's best season arguably dates back to 2020, when he led the NFL in passing yards, so to be the Week 1 starter, he has to show the Browns that winning version of himself. In 10 seasons in the NFL, he made the 2017 NFL All-Rookie team and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times consecutively from 2018 to 2020.

Sanders, the Browns' starting quarterback at the end of 2025, is trading for $0.18 on Kalshi to start Week 1. Sanders has had a challenging time establishing himself in the NFL heading into his second season. His record across seven starts is 3-4, but he offers Cleveland fresh, young energy as a high-upside player who can be developed. Sanders has been working on getting the ball out quicker in training camp, and if he can do that consistently, he can boost his chances of becoming the starter over Watson.

Dillon Gabriel is priced at $0.12 per share on Kalshi to be the Week 1 starter. He's also a second-year player who's in the three-man quarterback competition in Cleveland. Throughout the 2025 season, the Browns started multiple quarterbacks in search of the right one, and Gabriel posted a 1-5 record as a starter. Going head to head, Gabriel excels in quick-game processing, while Sanders is a more creative quarterback with pocket presence and the ability to throw the ball deep. Trade on Cleveland's QB battle with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.