Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Up to $500 bonus for Falcons Week 1 starter, Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr.

The 2026 NFL season is just a few weeks away, and prediction markets like Kalshi have numerous contracts available. Predicting who will start at quarterback for the Falcons is one way to claim the latest Kalshi promo CBSSPORTS, which is now offering up to a $500 bonus in credits after $25 in trades. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also see the prediction markets legal status in every state and learn about the various prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

Falcons Week 1 starting quarterback trading preview

The Atlanta Falcons have had five different starters at the quarterback position since 2021 when Matt Ryan departed the team. Tua Tagovailoa, who is trading at $0.77 per share to be the Week 1 starter on Kalshi, would be their sixth different Week 1 starting quarterback during that stretch. Tagovailoa is the favored starter as of now; however, he has been dealing with back tightness at the start of training camp. Kalshi lists Michael Penix Jr. at $0.22 to start in Week 1. Penix was the starter for the Falcons in 2025 before suffering an ACL tear. In training camp so far, he has emphasized that getting back on the field as a quarterback is his priority, then starting again. Cooper Rush is trading at $0.10 per share on Kalshi to start. The veteran quarterback, a longtime backup option for the Dallas Cowboys, was acquired in a trade from Baltimore.

Tagovailoa has a 4-1 career record in Week 1 games as a starting quarterback for his previous team, the Miami Dolphins. Penix Jr. has only made one start at quarterback last season, and it was in a loss. Rush, on the other hand, has never started a Week 1 game for an NFL team. The Falcons are 1-4 in their last five seasons in Week 1, so picking the right quarterback under center is critical to kick off the season with a win. Trade on Atlanta's Week 1 starter with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.