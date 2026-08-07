Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Up to $500 bonus for NFL Rookie of the Year, Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to a $500 bonus after $25 in trades. One of the most in-demand trading markets available now at Kalshi is the NFL Rookie of the Year awards for the upcoming 2026-27 season. On the offensive side, Fernando Mendoza and Jeremiyah Love are locked in a tight preseason race as favorites at $0.19 per share for the Vegas quarterback and $0.20 for the Cardinals running back on Kalshi. For the defensive rookie honors, notable players include Sonny Styles priced at $0.28 per share and Rueben Bain Jr. trading at $0.19 per share on Kalshi. Claim your up to $500 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

Offensive NFL Rookie of the Year trading preview

The NFL Rookie of the Year races have been exciting to watch unfold as the newest talented stars make their mark in the NFL for the first time. Fernando Mendoza, this year's first pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, is priced at $0.19 per share on Kalshi to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The highly decorated quarterback from Indiana finished the 2025 season in dream fashion by going 16-0, winning the Heisman Trophy and the National Championship to close out his collegiate career.

While the 2026-27 season will be his inaugural year as a professional quarterback, he is most likely to kick off the season in a developmental role, as the Raiders also signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. There have been only three quarterbacks to win the OROY award without playing in Week 1, but they all started within the first four weeks.

Jeremiyah Love, this year's third pick by the Arizona Cardinals, is priced at $0.20 per share on Kalshi to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Although a running back hasn't won since 2018, Love holds a slight edge for the honors since he joins a Cardinals team that has an immediate role for him. As an electric ball carrier who is also versatile and can catch passes like an extra wide receiver, Arizona's offense requires the playmaking spark of Love.

Love joins first-year head coach Mike LaFleur to compete in a tough NFC West division against elite defenses. In 2026, he will have to rely on his ability to carry the ball in his familiar creative and elusive way, as well as his breakaway speed, to match up well with defenders. Arizona may have Love involved in a running back rotation, but one of the challenges he will face in pursuit of the Offensive Rookie of the Year and success this season comes from navigating a questionable Cardinals offensive line. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Defensive NFL Rookie of the Year trading preview

Sonny Styles, this year's seventh pick, drafted by the Washington Commanders, is priced at $0.26 per share to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. In his Ohio State career, he played two roles, which makes him a dual threat this season to stop the run and excel in pass coverage. He is favored for this award on Kalshi because of his elite athletic profile and unique skill set that can allow him to rack up counting stats in a high-volume starting role. Playing in Washington puts him under head coach Dan Quinn, who is known for maximizing fast linebackers. He is positioned to have a day-one impact for the Commanders and be able to rack up the high tackle totals and plays necessary to win the award.

Rueben Bain Jr, this year's 15th pick, drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is priced at $0.19 per share to win Defensive Rookie of the Year in the 2026-27 season. He was an elite college defender who reached the 2025 National Championship game with Miami. Bain is considered a top favorite because he combines elite college production with an ideal scheme fit under head coach Todd Bowles. He is also entering a system where he is primed to make an immediate pass-rush impact. Tampa Bay is known for its aggressive play calling that maximizes pass-rushers, and Bain will have a strong supporting cast. It's likely he can claim the Defensive Rookie of the Year because of the early praise he's already getting for his pro-ready football IQ and a permanent role right away from the start. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.