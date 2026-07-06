Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for USA vs. Belgium: Get $15 bonus for 2026 World Cup trading on Monday

Team USA has reached the Round of 16 for the fourth time in the last five World Cups, however, they are still seeking their first quarterfinals appearance during that span, and you can trade on that possibility for the 2026 World Cup with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Monday features USA vs. Belgium at 8 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. USA are trading at $0.53 per share to advance, while Belgium are $0.47 per share. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

USA vs. Belgium trading preview

This United States team has been very impressive in the World Cup 2026, securing the top spot in Group D after just two matches and a pair of multi-goal victories in the group stage. All three of the USA's wins have come by multiple goals, most recently defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2-0, in the Round of 32 on Wednesday. The United States received a surprising lift on Sunday with FIFA announcing it was lifting Folarin Balogun's one-game suspension stemming from his red card in the Round of 32. Balogun leads USA with three goals and is the only American with multiple goals in the tournament.

Belgium are coming off a furious comeback victory in a 3-2 win over Senegal, scoring two goals after the 85th minute in regulation before securing the victory in stoppage time after the 120th minute of extra time. Belgium have scored eight goals over their last two games, and enter as the Group G champion after going 1-2-0 in the group. Belgium have reached the quarterfinals in two of the previous three World Cup tournaments.

Kalshi has these teams priced at nearly the identical price, with USA trading at $0.53 per share to advance with Belgium at $0.47 per share. For regulation time (90 minutes), Belgium is trading at $0.35 per share to win, USA at $0.38 to win and a tie priced at $0.29 per share. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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