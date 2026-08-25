The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. On Monday, the Cleveland Browns officially named Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback for the 2026 NFL season. Watson was acquired by the Browns in exchange for three first-round picks (2022, 2023, 2024), a 2023 third-round pick, two fourth-round picks (2022, 2024) and a 2024 sixth-round pick in a trade with the Houston Texans and signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million as part of the deal in 2022, but has faced injuries and inconsistent play during his tenure in Cleveland. Here's the latest on Kalshi's prediction markets for the Browns' 2026 season. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Will the Browns make the playoffs?

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Browns are trading at $0.12 per share to make the NFL Playoffs, which is 28th among all 32 NFL teams, at Kalshi, having dropped by 4% since Monday. Cleveland making the playoffs is trading at $0.16 for 'Yes' and $0.86 for 'No.'

Watson has gone 9-10 as Cleveland's starting quarterback in three seasons, having thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 19 games. The Browns have only made the playoffs three times since the franchise was relaunched in 1999, with only one appearance since 2022, when veteran Joe Flacco led Cleveland to a 4-1 finish after taking over for an injured Watson. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Will the Browns win the AFC North?

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Browns are trading at $0.05 per share to win the AFC North title, which is last among all four teams, on Kalshi, and that price has remained unchanged since the announcement to start Watson. Cleveland winning the AFC North is trading at $0.05 for 'Yes' and $0.97 for 'No.'

The Browns have never won the AFC North since their return to the NFL in 1999, having last won a division title as part of the AFC Central in 1989. Cleveland has finished last in the AFC North in each of the last two years and 10 of the last 15 seasons.

The Browns finished second in the AFC North in 2023 amid Flacco's late-season rally, and third during four consecutive seasons between 2018 and 2021. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Will the Browns win the Super Bowl?

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Browns are trading at less than 1% to win the Super Bowl, at Kalshi, which remained unchanged since prior to the announcement to start Watson. Cleveland winning the Super Bowl is trading at $0.01 for 'Yes,' with a $10 investment paying out $935.

The Browns have never won a Super Bowl or made a Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, with their four NFL championships predating the official AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Cleveland had previously made three AFC Championship Game appearances in 1986, 1987 and 1989, but has never since advanced past the AFC Divisional Round.

The Browns have only one playoff win during the current millennium, with their lone victory coming in the 2020 AFC Wild Card Round against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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