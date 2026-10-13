The 2026 WNBA Finals begin on Saturday between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries, creating another opportunity to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. These two teams are ones many wouldn't have expected to reach this stage, especially the Valkyries, who are in their second WNBA season. The Dream are also chasing their first WNBA title in franchise history. The Valkyries are trading at $0.52 per contract to win the 2026 WNBA championship, with the Dream priced at $0.49. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of a $55 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2026 WNBA champion Kalshi trading preview

Defense, defense, defense. It's a clear formula that has gotten the Valkyries to the 2026 WNBA Finals. Golden State had by far the best scoring defense in the WNBA this season, allowing 75.1 points per game. The next lowest was 82.7 ppg. Golden State ranked second-to-last in scoring (82.2 ppg), but that defensive-minded strategy led the Valkyries to the second-best record in the league at 32-12. Gabby Williams led the team in scoring this season at 14.4 ppg, but she's dominated this postseason at 22.7 ppg.

The Dream have one of the league's top defenses also, ranking fourth in scoring defense at 84.5 ppg. They were third in scoring offense at 91.3 ppg, with Angel Reese being a key reason for the success in both of those team statistics. Reese won this year's WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, leading the league in rebounds (12.1 per game) and ranking third in steals at 1.8 per game. Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard lead the Dream in scoring this postseason at 19.2 ppg, with Reese adding 18 ppg.

The Valkyries are trading at $0.52 per contract to win the 2026 WNBA championship, with the Dream priced at $0.49. This is just Golden State's second WNBA season. Atlanta is also chasing its first WNBA title, playing in its fourth finals. Atlanta was swept in each of its previous three. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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