The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Kalshi price list looks significantly different during the WNBA semifinals than many expected a few weeks ago, most notably the Minnesota Lynx's opening-round elimination drastically changed the pricing chart. As of Wednesday morning, the Atlanta Dream top the 2026 WNBA champion market, trading at $0.34 per contract, closely followed by the Golden State Valkyries ($0.33). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of a $55 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2026 WNBA champion, WNBA MVP Kalshi trading preview

The Dream are the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs, but after three straight double-digit victories to open the postseason, they are trading at the top of the 2026 WNBA champion Kalshi price list as of Wednesday morning. Atlanta defeated New York, which eliminated top-seeded Minnesota in the opening round, 92-82 in its semifinal opener. Jordin Canada, who was fourth on the team in scoring during the season, dropped 25 points in the opener. The Dream also have Angel Reese, a matchup nightmare offensively and defensively, and they are trading at $0.34 per share to win it all.

The Golden State Valkyries have had their doubters throughout the season, with 2026 being just their second year in franchise history. They also rank second-to-last in scoring offense. But the Valkyries, who had the second-best record in the WNBA, just continue winning, including taking the semifinal opener, 71-60, against the Las Vegas Aces. Golden State had the No. 1 scoring defense in the WNBA, allowing 75.1 points per game, and that strength has carried into the postseason.

Golden State is trading at $0.33 per contract to win it all. The Aces are trading at $0.22, with the Liberty at $0.14 to win the WNBA championship. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.