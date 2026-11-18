The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when you trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. College basketball fans have plenty to look forward to on Wednesday with two massive showdowns on the slate, including a rematch of the 2025 national championship game, Arizona vs. UConn. Make predictions with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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CBB prediction markets

Florida to win vs. Houston ($0.51)

Arizona to win vs. UConn ($0.59)

The Gators and Cougars played one of the most thrilling national title games in recent memory, with Florida coming back from a double-digit deficit in the second half. This year's Florida team is ranked No. 1 in the country and scraped past Notre Dame on Tuesday, while Houston defeated Rutgers. Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon headline Florida's lineup, while the Cougars rely heavily on senior transfer Deden Thomas Jr. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Florida winning in 57% of simulations. On Kalshi, this trade is available at $0.51 per share.

The Huskies have gotten off to a 4-0 start as they look to make another deep run in 2026-27, with Braylon Mullins and Silas Demary Jr. leading the way. Solo Ball is expected to return to the court soon. The Wildcats have won three in a row after dropping their opening game against UCLA, and have one of the best scoring trios in the country in Ivan Kharchenkov, Motiejus Krivas and Caleb Holt. Arizona wins this game in 70% of SportsLine simulations, and you can make that trade at Kalshi for $0.59 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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