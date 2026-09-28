There's a new favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the NFL season on Kalshi, making today the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, offering a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. After starting the season 3-0 behind the brilliance of quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills are now trading at $0.14 per share to win the Super Bowl. The Rams, who've started the season 1-2, are next in line at $0.12, followed by the 49ers ($0.10), Chiefs ($0.08) and Ravens ($0.08). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFL champion Kalshi trading preview

The Buffalo Bills committed five turnovers against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but still managed to walk away with a 24-16 victory at home. Josh Allen is off to a blistering start to the season, and he became the first quarterback ever to score two rushing touchdowns in each of the first three games of the season. Buffalo's effective ground game was also on full display thanks to the shiftiness of James Cook, who racked up 154 yards on 24 carries in the win over the Chargers. With Allen in MVP form already this season, the Bills are now the favorites to win the Super Bowl at Kalshi, trading at $0.14 per share.

Meanwhile, the Rams, who entered the season as the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, have lost two of their first three games this season. The Rams are coming off a heartbreaking 30-26 road defeat to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford threw for 390 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two costly interceptions that ultimately led to defeat. The road doesn't get any easier for the Rams, who face the Eagles and Bills over the next two weeks. The Rams are now trading at $0.12 per share to win Super Bowl LXI.

Other Super Bowl contenders, according to Kalshi, include the 49ers ($0.10), Chiefs ($0.08) and Ravens ($0.08). The defending champion Seattle Seahawks are trading at $0.07 per share following their defeat against the Washington Commanders. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.