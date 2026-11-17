The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and teams like the Minnesota Vikings made major moves in order to be Super Bowl contenders. The Vikings reunited with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, which paid immediate dividends as Minnesota went on the road and dominated the Green Bay Packers, 30-10, in Week 10. The Vikings now boast a 7-2 record and are trading at $0.09 per share to win Super Bowl LXI on Kalshi. The San Francisco 49ers remain the favorites at $0.17 per share, followed by the Buffalo Bills ($0.15), Jacksonville Jaguars ($0.12) and Chicago Bears ($0.12). There has been over $250 million traded on which team will win the 2027 Super Bowl, and you can still use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFL Super Bowl champion preview

The Minnesota Vikings feature the league's top-ranked scoring defense, holding opponents to just 14.0 points per game. Now, the Vikings have added veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to an offense with explosive playmakers, including wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Cousins threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns in his first start with the Vikings after being traded from Las Vegas, and Jefferson hauled in nine receptions for 74 yards. The Vikings square off against the 49ers on Sunday night, but Minnesota will then play Falcons, Panthers, and Patriots, all three of which are .500 or below. The Vikings are trading at $0.09 per share to win the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the 49ers continue to roll with Brock Purdy under center, with San Francisco averaging 399.8 yards per game, the most in the NFL. Purdy is having an MVP-caliber season, having already thrown for 2,369 yards and 20 touchdowns. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has also been spectacular this season, racking up 13 total touchdowns in nine games. The 49ers face some stiff competition down the stretch, but San Francisco is still trading at $0.17 per share following an impressive 8-1 start.

Other notable Super Bowl contenders, according to Kalshi, include the Buffalo Bills ($0.15), Jacksonville Jaguars ($0.12) and Chicago Bears ($0.12). The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, a 3x Super Bowl MVP, are trading at $0.08 per share to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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