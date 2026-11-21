The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Trade on college football games today like UCLA vs. Michigan, Notre Dame vs. SMU, LSU vs. Tennessee, and Georgia vs. South Carolina. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Learn how prediction markets work and ensure prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up and making trades.

Saturday prediction markets

UCLA to win vs. Michigan ($0.62)

Notre Dame to win vs. SMU ($0.91)

The Bruins have not lost yet under first-year head coach Bob Chesney in 2026, and they'll try to keep their perfect record intact when they enter the Big House on Saturday against Michigan. The Wolverines have been an inconsistent team this season, winning against Oklahoma and Penn State while playing Indiana tough, but also falling to Minnesota and Michigan State. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has UCLA winning in 58% of simulations. That trade is available at Kalshi for $0.62 per share. A Michigan win is $0.39.

Notre Dame is two games away from a College Football Playoff berth, as the Irish have just one loss on the season and got a signature win against Miami after losing to the Hurricanes in 2025. SMU has been one of the biggest disappointments of 2026. The Mustangs were expected to be contenders in the ACC, but Rhett Lashlee's team is coming off an embarrassing loss to Wake Forest to sit at 7-3. The Irish win in 90% of SportsLine simulations and at Kalshi, you can trade on them to win at $0.91 per share. An SMU win is $0.10. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

Responsible risk management

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