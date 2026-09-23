The new Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 offers users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make their first $25 in trades and the growing market for 2027 AFC Championship winner is a great way to take advantage. There's already been over $7.6 million traded in this NFL prediction market and the Buffalo Bills are the trading favorites at $0.23 per share. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

Josh Allen is two seasons removed from winning NFL MVP, but he looks like he's taken his game to another level in his ninth season. He's guided the Bills to a 2-0 start and has accounted for nine total touchdowns in wins over the Texans and Lions. Buffalo began the season as the trading favorite to win the conference at $0.15 per share, but a dominant offense has driven the price up by $0.08 already.

The Kansas City Chiefs have also seen their share price rise a little after a 2-0 start. They blew out the Broncos at home in Week 1 and then scored a 33-30 win against the Colts in overtime and Kenneth Walker III has injected new life into the offense. The Chiefs are now trading at $0.15 per share after opening at $0.12 per share.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are also off to a 2-0 start after wins over the Buccaneers and Texans to open the season. Now they'll head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers and they're now trading at $0.12 per share. Pittsburgh is off to a 1-1 start and is now trading at $0.03 per share to win the AFC. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.23 Kansas City $0.14 Baltimore $0.12 Cincinnati $0.12 Denver $0.08 Jacksonville $0.08 New England $0.07 Houston $0.06 Los Angeles C $0.03 Pittsburgh $0.03 Indianapolis $0.02 Las Vegas $0.02 Tennessee $0.01 Cleveland $0.01 Miami $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.