The NFL MVP race is starting to heat up, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Bills quarterback Josh Allen sits atop Kalshi's MVP market at $0.30 per share, while Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy are both $0.17. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Bills quarterback Josh Allen sits atop Kalshi's MVP market following his bye week, as he continues to post impressive numbers. The 2024 MVP leads the NFL in EPA per dropback and yards per attempt average, making up for a struggling Buffalo defense. Allen is trading at $0.30 per share to win the award.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow saw his price increase after a monstrous second half against Baltimore last week. Burrow completed 16 of 18 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns for a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He leads one of the league's most dynamic offenses, and he is trading at $0.17 per share to win the MVP.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy struggled against Atlanta last week, as San Francisco lost its first game of the season. He still leads all quarterbacks in success rate and ranks third in passer rating, though. Purdy is also available at $0.17 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.