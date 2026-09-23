The 2026 MLB playoffs begin on Tuesday with four Wild Card Series matchups, making now a popular time to trade on the 2026 pro baseball champion and utilize the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Tampa Bay Rays won't need to worry about playing in this round, securing a bye into the Divisional Round, and the Rays are trading at $0.095 at Kalshi to win the 2026 pro baseball championship. Only the Dodgers ($0.314) and Brewers ($0.161) top them on the price chart. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $55 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2026 World Series champion Kalshi trading preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin the next step of their pursuit of the Yankees' accomplishment from 1998-2000 as a three-peat champion, and they are priced as the most likely team to win the 2026 title. The Dodgers are loaded once again, both at the plate and on the mound, with talent such as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers have won more than 90 games for the 13th straight season (not including the 60-game season due to the COVID-19 pandemic), and Los Angeles is priced at $0.314 to win another title.

The Rays are another franchise that just continues to win, although doing it much differently than the high-payroll Dodgers. Tampa Bay consistently has one of the lowest payrolls in baseball – the Rays ranked 23rd this season – yet they have the best record in the AL. Tampa Bay is trading at $0.095 to win the 2026 pro baseball championship.

Other postseason teams looking to get hot at the right time and compete for a title include the Braves ($0.066), Red Sox ($0.053) and Cubs ($0.048). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.