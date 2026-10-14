The American League Championship Series and National League Championship Series continue this week, leading to Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, October 23, and with the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades, baseball fans can make their predictions on the ultimate champion before the league champions are crowned. This week, for the first time all year, the Dodgers weren't at the very top of the Kalshi price chart to win the 2026 pro baseball championship after the Brewers took a 2-0 series lead. As of Wednesday morning, the Brewers are trading at $0.448 to win it all, leading the four remaining teams. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $55 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2026 World Series champion Kalshi trading preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers topped the champion price chart throughout the offseason and regular season with a star-studded roster that included Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. In the offseason, the back-to-back champions added to their team by signing Kyle Tucker to a massive contract, and then they traded for two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline. But the Brewers took the first two games of the NLCS at home after winning three more games than the Dodgers during the regular season. Entering Wednesday's Game 3, the Brewers are priced at $0.448 to win it all, with the Dodgers following at $0.224.

The Rays defeated the Guardians, 3-1, on Tuesday to even the series at 1-1. After that final, Tampa Bay is trading at $0.216 to win it all, with Cleveland at $0.131. Tampa Bay had the best record in the AL this season, winning 13 more games than Cleveland (98 compared to 85). Both the Rays and Brewers are chasing their first pro baseball championships in franchise history. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.