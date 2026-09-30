There are only two remaining unbeatens in the NFC, and with the conference title race seemingly opening up since the start of the season, you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn $55 in bonus trading credits for picking the NFC Championship winner after you make $25 worth of trades. There's already been over $9.1 million in trading volume on who will win the 2027 NFC Championship Game, and the Rams are still the trading favorites at $0.18 per share despite a 1-2 start. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Rams opened the season trading at $0.25 per share after acquiring Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and Trent McDuffie this offseason. However, their share prices have dipped after a season-opening blowout loss to the 49ers in Australia and then blowing a double-digit halftime lead against the Broncos. Garrett underwent knee surgery and a lingering hip injury for Puka Nacua is cause for concern, but Los Angeles is still the highest-priced option in the conference.

However, the 49ers continue to gain ground after a 3-0 start, where Brock Purdy is making an early MVP case. Purdy is tied for the NFL lead with nine touchdown passes over the first three weeks, and he's also completing 72.3% of his passes. San Francisco is priced at $0.16 per share, behind only the Rams.

The Bears lost Caleb Williams to a hamstring injury last week and decided to start third-string QB Case Keenum against the Eagles on Monday with Tyson Bagent (concussion) held out of practice most of the week. However, the Bears still cruised to a 27-7 win at home and confidence that they can weather the storm is rising. Chicago is priced at $0.08 per share to win the NFC, while Philadelphia is $0.09 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.