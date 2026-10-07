The 2026 NFL MVP race is constantly shifting, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sits atop the market for the first time this season at $0.20 per share, followed by Bills quarterback Josh Allen ($0.18). Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

While it is still a small sample size, four weeks of the season have been completed, and the NFL MVP race is starting to take shape. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is tied for the league lead with 11 touchdown passes, despite dealing with a receiver corps decimated by injuries. Purdy leads the league in passer rating and net yards per attempt, and Kalshi has him at $0.20 per share to win the MVP.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen sat atop the market through the first three weeks of the campaign, but he fell to $0.18 per share after Buffalo suffered its first loss of the season. Allen has led the team to multiple fourth-quarter comeback wins, and he ranks in the top five in EPA per dropback and yards per attempt. He has also already notched seven rushing touchdowns, tied with Ravens running back Derrick Henry for the most among all players.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a two-time MVP winner, is third in the market at $0.11 per share. Kansas City has raced out to a 4-0 start this season, with Mahomes racking up 1,037 passing yards and nine touchdowns. Other contenders include Dak Prescott ($0.08), Trevor Lawrence ($0.07) and Joe Burrow ($0.06). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.