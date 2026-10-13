The 49ers (5-0) are one of three undefeated teams in the NFL, and San Francisco is now favored to win Super Bowl LXI on Kalshi. The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 offers a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The 49ers are trading at $0.12 per share to win the 2027 Super Bowl, followed by the Bills ($0.11), Rams ($0.11) and Chiefs ($0.10). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFL champion Kalshi trading preview

The San Francisco 49ers secured an impressive 32-29 win on the road against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. Wide receiver Mike Evans shined in San Francisco's win, securing seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. For the season, Evans has hauled in 24 receptions for 326 yards and three scores. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level this season, completing 69.0% of his passes for 1,196 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. The 49ers are off to a 3-0 start in the NFC West, having already beaten the Seahawks, Rams and Cardinals.

Meanwhile, the Bills are coming off a hard-fought overtime victory on the road against the Los Angeles Rams in their last outing. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC East standings with a 4-1 record, while the Rams sit in third in the NFC West at 2-3. Despite being under .500, the Rams are still among the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February. The 49ers are trading at $0.12 per share to win the Super Bowl, followed closely by the Rams and Bills at $0.11.

Other Super Bowl contenders, according to Kalshi, include the Chiefs ($0.10), Ravens ($0.9) and Seahawks ($0.09). The Vikings, who boast a 5-0 record through five weeks, are trading at $0.04 per share, the same price as the Patriots ($0.04), Broncos ($0.04) and Bengals ($0.04). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.