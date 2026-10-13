NFL prediction markets continue to grow in popularity, and the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. Those are funds that you can immediately put into play, answering questions like "Who will win the 2027 NFC Championship Game?" Nearly $12 million has already been traded in that category on Kalshi, and prices continue to fluctuate. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings are the only two 5-0 teams in the NFL, but there's a gigantic disparity in their NFC championship pricing on Kalshi. The 49ers are trading at $0.21 per share, the highest of any team in the conference, while the Vikings are trading at $0.09 per share. Both the Los Angeles Rams ($0.18 per share) and Seattle Seahawks ($0.14 per share) are priced higher, despite being 2-3 and 3-2, respectively.

San Francisco will host the Washington Commanders (1-3-1) on Monday Night Football in Week 6. Washington is coming off a bizarre tie against the New York Giants (3-1-1) last week, where it reached field goal range in overtime, but quarterback Jayden Daniels lost track of the game clock and allowed time to expire. The Commanders are not trading at $0.01 per share to win the NFC, while the Giants are $0.02 per share.

The Vikings are on a bye this week along with the Detroit Lions (3-2), their NFC North rivals. Detroit is priced at $0.08 per share heading into the bye week, and all four NFC North teams are above .500 heading into Week 6. The Green Bay Packers (3-2) are trading at $0.04 per share, and the Chicago Bears (3-2) are trading at $0.08 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.