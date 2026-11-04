We're approaching the halfway point of the 2026 NFL regular season, but you can still use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, to earn $55 in bonus trading credits after you make $25 worth of trades as a new user. NFL prediction markets continue to grow in popularity and there has been nearly $13.5 million traded on which team will win the 2027 AFC Championship Game. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Buffalo Bills began the season as the trading favorite to win the AFC title and they remain the trading favorites through eight weeks following a 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 6-1 on the season. Buffalo is trading at $0.24 per share entering a Week 9 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) on Monday Night Football.

Meanwhile, the Ravens were also viewed as contenders early in the season and traded as high as $0.17 per share after a 4-1 start. However, Baltimore has lost three games in a row to fall to 4-4 and suffered another devastating blow last week when Lamar Jackson was injured on the first play of the game against Buffalo. Jackson had already missed the previous three games with and ankle injury and is now expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing thumb surgery, which is why the Ravens now trade at $0.02 per share.

The Jacksonville Jaguars now slot in behind the Bills at second on the AFC trading board following a dominant 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts (2-6) to improve to 5-2 on the season. The Jaguars have spotted themselves a three-game lead in the AFC South and are trading at $0.16 per share to win the conference. Indianapolis now trades at $0.01 per share along with five other teams. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.24 Jacksonville $0.17 Kansas City $0.16 Cincinnati $0.11 Denver $0.10 New England $0.09 Pittsburgh $0.06 Houston $0.03 Cleveland $0.03 Baltimore $0.01 Indianapolis $0.01 Las Vegas $0.01 Los Angeles C $0.01 Miami $0.01 Tennessee $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.