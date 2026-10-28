Trading volume continues to soar in NFL prediction markets and now is a great time for NFL traders to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. The Buffalo Bills are off to a 5-1 start coming off a bye week and they remain the trading favorites to win the 2027 AFC Championship Game on Kalshi at $0.24 per share. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Baltimore Ravens once traded as high as $0.17 per share to win the conference this season, but they're now 4-3 after back-to-back losses with Lamar Jackson (ankle) out of action. The two-time NFL MVP may return this weekend for a Sunday matchup in Buffalo, but Baltimore is now last in the AFC North and trading confidence has tumbled. The Ravens now trade at $0.08 per share to win the AFC.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks to fall to 5-1 on the season. However, Kansas City still has the second-highest share price of any team in the conference at $0.18 per share. First place in the AFC West will be on the line when the Chiefs visit the Denver Broncos (5-2) on Sunday and Denver is trading at $0.09 per share to win the AFC title game.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals looked recharged last week as they came off a bye to beat the Ravens 35-13. Cincinnati is now 4-2 on the season and is positioned well to contend in the division and the conference after a 2-2 start. The latest 2027 AFC Championship winner pricing from Kalshi lists the Bengals at $0.10 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.24 Kansas City $0.17 Jacksonville $0.13 Cincinnati $0.10 Baltimore $0.10 Denver $0.08 New England $0.08 Pittsburgh $0.04 Houston $0.03 Cleveland $0.03 Indianapolis $0.01 Las Vegas $0.01 Los Angeles C $0.01 Miami $0.01 Tennessee $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.