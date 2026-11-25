The NFL MVP race is starting to look like a two-man competition, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, which can be used to trade on the MVP winner. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ($0.40) and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ($0.37) are the clear frontrunners heading into Thanksgiving. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

San Francisco's Brock Purdy has reclaimed the top spot in the market this week after completing 80.8% of his passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and zero turnovers in a win over Minnesota on Sunday Night Football. The Vikings have been the best defensive team in the league this season, so it was a statement performance from Purdy. He is now trading at $0.40 per share to win the MVP award for the first time.

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow dropped slightly behind Purdy at $0.37 per share after completing 70% of his passes for 300 yards, two touchdowns and zero turnovers against Washington on Monday Night Football. However, the Bengals lost the game, and Burrow took a crucial sack on the team's final drive. He is still a strong contender to win his first career MVP award as well.

The only other players priced higher than $0.02 per share are Bills quarterback Josh Allen ($0.07) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($0.08). Mahomes has thrown multiple touchdown passes with zero interceptions in four straight games, keeping the two-time MVP winner in the mix. Allen was once the clear frontrunner for the award, but his numbers have dipped the last few weeks, and he has thrown at least once interception in four consecutive games. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

18+, in a state where Kalshi operates. Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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