The Packers return to Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football at 1-1 after rescuing a 20-17 overtime win against the Jets, while Atlanta arrives 0-2 after Carolina handed the Falcons a 34-3 loss.

Kalshi prices Green Bay at $0.70 per share to defeat Atlanta, with the Falcons at $0.31 per share. More than 43.5 points scored is trading at $0.48 per share. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:



The matchup also offers several more specific NFL prediction markets. Drake London recording 70+ receiving yards is available at $0.40 per share, while Jordan Love recording 10+ rushing yards is priced at $0.48 per share.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:



Packers vs. Falcons picks, predictions, props

Packers vs. Falcons: More than 43.5 total points ($0.48 per share)

Drake London: 70+ receiving yards ($0.40 per share)

Jordan Love: 10+ rushing yards ($0.48 per share)

Packers vs. Falcons: More than 43.5 total points ($0.48 per share)

Green Bay's offense has yet to hit its stride for a full afternoon, but the fourth quarter in Week 2 against New York offered a reminder of what Love can do once the Packers start finding answers. Green Bay erased a 17-7 deficit before winning in overtime. Atlanta's Week 2 performance was far rougher, yet Bijan Robinson remains capable of carrying an offense for stretches while London gives the next Falcons quarterback a legitimate downfield option. Thursday also puts Atlanta in a position where it may have to answer Green Bay rather than dictate tempo.

SportsLine predicts a 29-19 Packers victory, which produces 48 total points. Kalshi prices more than 43.5 points at $0.48 per share. Trade on Packers-Falcons here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Drake London (ATL | WR), 70+ receiving yards ($0.40 per share)

London becomes especially important if Atlanta wants to make its quarterback's job easier on Thursday night. The Falcons were held to three points against Carolina, so getting their best receiver involved early would be a natural place to start. London has the size to win contested catches and can also work the intermediate areas when Atlanta needs manageable completions. Robinson's presence in the backfield should keep Green Bay from treating every snap as an obvious passing situation, which can help create opportunities for London outside.

SportsLine has London finishing with 74.2 receiving yards against Green Bay. Kalshi prices London 70+ receiving yards at $0.40 per share. Trade on Packers-Falcons here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jordan Love (GB | QB), 10+ rushing yards ($0.48 per share)

Love's legs do not have to become a featured part of Green Bay's offense for this number to come into play. Ten yards can disappear quickly on a scramble or two, especially if Atlanta's rush forces him away from his first read. Love has already shown he is willing to leave the pocket when an opening appears, and a Falcons defense playing on a short week may give him chances to turn pressure into positive yardage. Matt LaFleur basically does not have to design quarterback runs for Love to reach this number.

SportsLine puts Love at 12.7 rushing yards Thursday night. Kalshi lists Love at 10+ rushing yards and prices that outcome at $0.48 per share. Trade on Packers-Falcons here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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