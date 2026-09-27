The state of Florida features three NFL teams, and all three are in action, with the Jacksonville Jaguars clashing with the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins facing the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Minnesota Vikings. All three Florida teams are at home, and with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, Sunshine State residents can get a $55 bonus after trading $25 or more at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started with the Kalshi Florida promo code CBSSPORTS55:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

NFL Kalshi Florida markets

Jaguars to win vs. Patriots: Yes $0.60, No $0.41

Dolphins to win vs. Chiefs: Yes $0.15, No $0.86

Buccaneers to win vs. Vikings: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

Jaguars to win vs. Patriots: Yes $0.60, No $0.41

The Jaguars and Patriots clash in a battle of playoff teams from a year ago, and each side enters Week 3 with a 1-1 record. The Jags got off to a hot start to the season with a blowout win over Cleveland, but they dropped a close decision to Denver in Week 2 to fall to 1-1. The Patriots bounced back from a narrow loss to Seattle in a Week 1 Super Bowl rematch with a 20-3 win against Pittsburgh.

A Jaguars win is priced at $0.60 per share at Kalshi, and a Patriots win is $0.41. Trade with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Dolphins to win vs. Chiefs: Yes $0.15, No $0.86

The 0-2 Dolphins are looking to gain some traction in Year 1 under Jeff Haffley, but their next test is a tough one with the Chiefs coming to town. The Dolphins have scored 13 points in each of their first two games, with Malik Willis throwing for a score in Week 2 and rushing for one in Week 1. But the Chiefs are 2-0 with wins over Denver and Indianapolis as Patrick Mahomes has played well in his return from ACL surgery. He has six total touchdowns across the first two weeks of the year.

A Dolphins win is $0.15 per share at Kalshi, and a Chiefs win is priced at $0.86. Make trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Buccaneers to win vs. Vikings: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

The Buccaneers entered 2026 with playoff hopes coming off a dreadful end to 2025 after a hot start, but they're 0-2 out of the gate, falling to Cincinnati and Cleveland to begin 2026. Their next test is Minnesota, which is 2-0 after a comeback win over Green Bay in Week 1 and a narrow 9-3 win over Chicago in heavy rain. The Bucs have turned the ball over five times already and now face an aggressive Vikings defense, and the Minnesota offense gets Kyler Murray back this week after a concussion cost him most of Week 1 and all of Week 2.

A Tampa Bay win at home is $0.47 per share at Kalshi. A Minnesota win is $0.54. Get a $55 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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