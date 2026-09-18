The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, which can be used to trade on No. 5 Miami at Wake Forest on Friday, along with Florida at Auburn and Florida State at No. 10 Alabama on Saturday. All three Florida NFL teams are in action this weekend as well, featuring Buccaneers vs. Browns, Jaguars vs. Broncos and Dolphins vs. 49ers on Sunday. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Florida promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available for Miami vs. Wake Forest, Florida vs. Auburn, Florida State vs. Alabama, Buccaneers vs. Browns, Jaguars vs. Broncos and Dolphins vs. 49ers.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Miami vs. Wake Forest Kalshi preview

No. 5 Miami is off to a roaring start, cruising to blowout wins over Stanford and Florida A&M. Quarterback Darian Mensah has emerged as an early Heisman Trophy candidate, completing 91.1% of his passes while posting the second-highest passer rating (271.67) in the country. The Hurricanes have won eight straight games against the Demon Deacons and lead the all-time series, 9-3.

Miami is trading at $0.93 per share to win and $0.52 per share to win by at least 21 points. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Florida vs. Auburn Kalshi preview

Florida and Auburn are meeting for the first time since Florida notched a 24-13 win in 2019, and the Gators are aiming for their first win at Auburn since 1999. The Gators are additionally seeking their first 3-0 start since 2019 after winning their first two games by 45-plus points. Running back Jaden Baugh has five rushing touchdowns this season after racking up 136 yards and two scores in a 52-3 win over Campbell last week.

Kalshi has Florida priced at $0.56 per share to win and $0.52 per share to win by three points or more. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Florida State vs. Alabama Kalshi preview

Florida State is hoping to take down Alabama for the second year in a row after the Seminoles recorded a 31-17 win in 2025. They are riding an 11-game road losing streak against ranked teams and have lost nine straight road games overall, which is the second-longest streak in school history. Florida State is coming off a bye after losing to SMU in Week 1.

Alabama is trading at $0.90 per share to win and $0.47 per share to win by more than 20.5 points. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Buccaneers vs. Browns Kalshi preview

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was the Browns first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is facing Cleveland for the second time in his career. He has the seventh-most passing yards and fifth-most passing touchdowns in the NFL since leaving Cleveland in 2022. The Buccaneers are coming off a 33-27 loss to the Bengals in Week 1, as Mayfield lost three fumbles.

Kalshi has Tampa Bay trading at $0.78 per share, with Cleveland at $0.22 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jaguars vs. Broncos Kalshi preview

Jacksonville extended its regular-season winning streak to nine games with a 34-10 win over Cleveland in Week 1, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 18 of 23 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns. The Jaguars defeated the Broncos in Week 16 last season, and Denver is coming off a 31-10 loss to Kansas City on Monday. The Broncos finished with 176 total yards, the fewest in a game under head coach Sean Payton.

The Broncos are trading at $0.58 per share, with the Jaguars priced at $0.42 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Dolphins vs. 49ers Kalshi preview

The Dolphins never led in their 27-13 loss to the Raiders in Week 1, with quarterback Malik Willis completing 15 of 27 passes for 220 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in his debut. Rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas was a bright spot, posting the most receiving yards (94) by any Miami player ever in his rookie debut. Running back De'Von Achane had the second-fewest scrimmage yards (66) in a game in his last two seasons.

Kalshi has San Francisco priced at $0.88 per share, with Miami at $0.12. Trade on NFL games here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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