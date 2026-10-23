The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Friday Week 8 college football slate includes an ACC Championship Game rematch of Duke vs. Virginia at 7 p.m. ET, along with Army vs. Tulsa at 8:30 p.m. ET and NC State vs. Stanford at 10:30 p.m. ET as part of a five-game college football slate. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Duke defeated Virginia, 27-20, in last year's ACC Championship Game. Both teams have four wins this season, with Duke at 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the ACC and Virginia at 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the ACC. Both teams are coming off losses, though, with Duke falling to Bill Belichick's North Carolina squad, 24-20, and Virginia falling to SMU, 23-13. Virginia, at home, is trading at $0.55 per contract to win at prediction markets, such as Kalshi, while Duke to win is trading at $0.46 at prediction market apps.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

College football picks, predictions for Friday

Duke vs. Virginia: Duke to win ($0.46)

Army vs. Tulsa: Tulsa to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.50)

NC State vs. Stanford: Fewer than 55.5 total points scored ($0.51)

Duke vs. Virginia: Duke to win ($0.46)

The Blue Devils are averaging 31.7 points per game this season, with quarterback Walker Eget having eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Nate Sheppard has been one of the best backs in the nation, ranking sixth in rushing yards (820) with eight touchdowns and averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Virginia is allowing 169 rushing yards per game, which ranks 91st in the nation. Duke upset Virginia in the ACC Championship Game last year at Bank of America Stadium, and the model sees value in Duke winning again away from its home field. The model projects Duke to win in 56% of simulations.

Duke to win is priced at $0.46 per contract at Kalshi, while Virginia to win is priced at $0.55. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Army vs. Tulsa: Tulsa to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.50)

"This is the third week in a row the Tulsa defense has faced a team with option concepts, and my prediction is that this week we will see better results than at the beginning of that run when Navy found the end zone five times," SportsLine expert Chip Patterson said. "The Golden Hurricane will have their hands full with Army's high-powered offense, but it also should find plenty of success itself against a Black Knights defense that has been a little bit leaky in its two trips away from Michie Stadium."

Tulsa to win by 1.5 points or more is trading at $0.50 per contract at Kalshi, while the "No" is priced at $0.51. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

NC State vs. Stanford: Fewer than 55.5 total points scored ($0.51)

Stanford is coming off a 34-7 win over Elon last week, and NC State is coming off a 38-14 loss to Wake Forest on Oct. 10, with neither game reaching this total. Stanford ranks 126th in the nation in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per game as one of the worst scoring offenses in the country. NC State ranks 75th at 25 ppg, putting their combined offensive scoring averages at 40.7 ppg. The model projects less than 55.5 total points scored in 53.4% of simulations.

Less than 55.5 total points scored is trading at $0.51 per contract at Kalshi, while more than is priced at $0.50. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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