The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Friday Week 7 college football slate includes a Big Ten battle of Washington vs. Purdue at 8 p.m. ET, along with Memphis vs. Tulane at 7:30 p.m. ET and App State vs. Coastal Carolina at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Washington (3-3) enters on a three-game losing streak, all in Big Ten play, after opening the season with three non-conference victories. Purdue (3-3) defeated Minnesota, 41-13, last week to improve to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. Purdue, at home, is trading at $0.60 per contract to win at prediction markets, such as Kalshi, while Washington to win is trading at $0.41 at prediction market apps.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

College football picks, predictions for Friday

Memphis vs. Tulane: Memphis to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.46)

App State vs. Coastal Carolina: App State to win ($0.52)

Washington vs. Purdue: Washington to win ($0.41)

Memphis vs. Tulane: Memphis to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.46)

"We know Memphis will be able to score and score frequently," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "I'm more interested in their defensive approach to this Tulane matchup and how consistently they can get off the field on third downs. The Green Wave haven't been able to stack excellent offensive performances, which ends up putting their defense in a bind."

Memphis to win by more than 7.5 points is trading at $0.46 per contract at Kalshi, while the "No" is priced at $0.54. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

App State vs. Coastal Carolina: App State to win ($0.52)

App State enters on a two-game losing streak, but the Mountaineers are still 3-2 this season compared to Coastal Carolina at 2-4. App State quarterback Malachi Singleton had a dismal showing last week, completing 5 of 23 passes for 72 yards against Old Dominion, but the senior averaged 301.5 passing yards over his first four games and had seven touchdowns with one interception, so it could just be a one-off poor performance. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina has lost four of its last five games and ranks 97th in scoring offense and 78th in scoring defense. The model projects App State to win in 55% of simulations.

App State to win is trading at $0.52 per contract at Kalshi, while Coastal Carolina to win is priced at $0.49. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Washington vs. Purdue: Washington to win ($0.41)



Washington (3-3) enters on a three-game losing streak, but its last two losses came against ranked teams. The Huskies opened the year with three straight victories. Washington leads the all-time series against Purdue 8-2-1, including a 49-13 win last season. Washington was the preseason No. 17-ranked team in the nation after going 9-4 last season and playing in its fourth straight bowl game. Purdue went 2-10 last season after going 1-11 the year before. The model projects Washington to win in 55% of simulations.

Washington to win is trading at $0.41 per contract at Kalshi, while Purdue to win is priced at $0.60. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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