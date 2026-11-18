The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. Wednesday's MACtion schedule begins with UMass (5-5) hosting Akron (1-9) at 7 p.m. ET. Buffalo (7-3) welcomes Central Michigan (5-5) at 7:30 p.m. ET, seeking its sixth consecutive victory. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi lists a UMass victory at $0.61 Yes and $0.39 No, while Buffalo is priced at $0.56 Yes and $0.44 No. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 7 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified November 18, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use the eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

UMass vs. Akron prediction

UMass could reach six wins for the first time since joining the FBS, but quarterback health is a concern. William "Pop" Watson III suffered a lower-body injury on the third offensive play against Toledo last week. Logan Inagawa replaced him and produced 99 passing yards with another 40 on the ground. UMass finished with 188 yards of offense in a 24-0 defeat.

Akron quarterback Cibastian Broughton has completed 73.7% of his passes across five appearances this season, throwing six touchdown passes against one interception. He connected twice with Marcel Williams for touchdowns against Western Michigan last Tuesday. Williams finished with 85 receiving yards. UMass cornerback Isaiah Reed ranks second in the MAC with 1.11 passes defended per game, and Massachusetts has collected 13 takeaways this season.

Akron allows 201.2 rushing yards per game, presenting an opportunity for UMass running back Curtis Kimmons IV, who's amassed a team-high 426 rushing yards. Opponents average 5.9 yards per carry against Akron, which has lost eight consecutive games. Kalshi lists a UMass victory by four or more points at $0.49 Yes and $0.52 No. SportsLine anticipates a 31-19 UMass victory, with Massachusetts winning 74% of simulations. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan prediction

Buffalo won last week's game against Ball State with just 48 passing yards. Running back Messiah Burch delivered a career-high 209 rushing yards and scored twice in the 28-7 victory. Terrance Shelton Jr. added 92 yards on 10 carries. Burch leads the MAC with 1,110 rushing yards this season, and Buffalo receiver Chance Morrow is one touchdown reception shy of reaching double digits.

Central Michigan has found a groove offensively under head coach Matt Drinkall after losing three consecutive conference games. Nick Woodford and Jayden Clerveaux rushed for 119 and 100 yards, respectively, against Sacramento State last week. Quarterback Jadyn Glasser completed 11 of 19 passes, including a 52-yard connection with Nasir Williams. Central Michigan has converted 21 of 30 fourth-down attempts this season, setting a program record for conversions.

Central Michigan defeated Buffalo 38-19 last November and needs one more victory to become bowl eligible. Buffalo's defense allows 158.3 rushing yards per game, while its offense averages 24.3 points. Kalshi prices more than 43.5 combined points at $0.52 Yes and $0.50 No. SportsLine's model calls for a 27-25 Buffalo win and produces more than 43.5 points in 72.9% of simulations. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call 1-800-MY-RESET.