The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code because you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not variable like other offers. Saturday's college football schedule includes Oregon vs. UCLA, Oklahoma vs. Texas, Alabama vs. Georgia, and Penn State vs. USC. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prices Alabama at $0.53 per share to win, compared with $0.49 for Georgia. Texas is $0.76 per share, with Oklahoma at $0.26. Penn State checks in at $0.52, compared with $0.49 for USC. Oregon is priced at $0.80 per share, with UCLA trading at $0.21. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified October 10, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Alabama vs. Georgia predictions

Alabama gets Georgia in Tuscaloosa with both teams at 5-0 and both offenses operating at a high level. Keelon Russell has thrown for 1,414 yards, and he accounted for 301 total yards with four touchdowns in last week's 56-23 win at Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide have scored at least 45 points in every game, averaging 49.6 per outing. Georgia has been even more productive at 51.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs bring the tougher defensive numbers into Bryant-Denny Stadium. Georgia is allowing 13.4 points and only 57.4 rushing yards per game, while Gunner Stockton has completed 75.5% of his passes for 1,049 yards with 13 touchdowns against one interception. Georgia also beat Alabama 28-7 in last season's SEC Championship, though the Crimson Tide won the 2025 regular-season meeting in Athens. SportsLine has Georgia winning 23-22. Kalshi prices Alabama at $0.53 per share to win, with Georgia trading at $0.49. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Oklahoma vs. Texas predictions

Oklahoma gets Texas in Dallas after a difficult trip to Georgia exposed the Sooners' offense. Oklahoma managed 13 points in the 41-13 loss and finished with 65 rushing yards, while John Mateer was under pressure throughout the afternoon. The Sooners are 2-2, but both losses came away from Norman against Michigan and Georgia. Saturday brings another major test against a Texas defense coming off one of its best performances. The rivalry hasn't been kind to Oklahoma lately.

The Longhorns held Tennessee to 221 total yards in a 20-17 road win and recorded 10 sacks. Arch Manning threw for 201 yards in Knoxville, while Raleek Brown ran for 67 yards and scored twice. Texas is 4-0 and has won the last two Red River meetings by a combined 57-9, including a 23-6 victory last season. SportsLine has Texas winning 25-17. Kalshi prices the Longhorns at $0.76 per share to win, compared with $0.26 for Oklahoma. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Penn State vs. USC predictions

Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium looking for an answer after back-to-back losses changed the direction of its season. The Nittany Lions followed a 24-20 home loss to Wisconsin with a 34-13 defeat at Northwestern, dropping to 3-2 overall. Rocco Becht threw for 243 yards and a touchdown in Evanston, but Penn State produced only 13 points and trailed 24-7 at halftime.

USC arrives at 5-1 after rallying past Washington 25-21. Jayden Maiava threw for 245 yards with a touchdown, while the Trojans' defense supplied the turning point when Jahkeem Stewart returned a fumble 48 yards for a score. USC recorded five sacks and held Washington scoreless in the fourth quarter. This is also USC's first trip to Happy Valley since 1994, with Penn State staging its annual White Out. SportsLine has the Nittany Lions winning 24-23. Kalshi prices Penn State at $0.52 per share to win, with USC at $0.49. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Oregon vs. UCLA predictions

Oregon comes out of its bye after a 41-27 road win over USC that pushed the Ducks to 3-1. The offense produced 504 yards in Los Angeles despite losing starting quarterback Dante Moore during the game. Dylan Raiola stepped in and completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards with two touchdowns, helping Oregon score 28 second-half points. The Ducks also finished six-for-six on red-zone scoring chances.

UCLA has had an extra week to prepare as well, and the Bruins bring a 4-0 record to Autzen Stadium. Their last outing was a 54-3 win at Maryland in which the defense forced four interceptions and returned two for touchdowns. Nico Iamaleava threw for 209 yards and a score, while Wayne Knight rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries. UCLA has scored at least 45 points in three of four games. SportsLine has Oregon winning 34-23. Kalshi prices the Ducks at $0.80 per share to win, compared with $0.21 for UCLA. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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