The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. Sunday's NFL action wraps up with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Ahead of Sunday Night Football, we'll look at the best NFL trading markets for Kansas City vs. Seattle at Kalshi. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for al lthe information you need, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer. Before you make any trades, make sure prediction markets are legal in your state, and if you don't know how prediction markets work, we have the guidance you are looking for.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks SNF trading preview

Seahawks to win vs. Chiefs ($0.57)

More than than 42.5 points ($0.50)

This matchup pits two of the best teams of the last decade-plus against one another, and they're two of the more recent Super Bowl champions with Seattle winning last year and Kansas City winning it all in 2019, 2022 and 2023. The Chiefs are 5-0 after a disastrous 6-11 campaign last season, while the Seahawks are 3-3 after dropping three of their last four, all by one score. Kansas City's run game features former Seahawks star Kenneth Walker III, who leads the NFL in rushing. Seattle will not get Zach Charbonnet back from injury here as many expected. He's already missed the first six games of the season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Seahawks winning in 57% of simulations. A Seattle win is trading at $0.57 per share at Kalshi, while a Kansas City win is $0.44.

The SportsLine model also expects more points to be scored than you may initially think. These teams combine for more than 42.5 points in 56% of simulations. More than 42.5 points is $0.50 at Kalshi, and less than 42.5 points is trading at $0.51. The Chiefs are fifth in points per game, and the Seahawks are 13th. Kansas City is No. 2 in points per game allowed defensively, and Seattle is No. 9. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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