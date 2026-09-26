California gets a much different test Friday night after spending last weekend steamrolling Wagner. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for a career-high 413 yards in the 49-7 victory, while Adam Mohammed helped the Golden Bears finish with 626 yards of offense. Clemson arrives at 2-1 after showing some late resolve of its own. The Tigers erased a 14-point deficit against North Carolina and scored twice after a lengthy fourth-quarter weather delay to win 28-20. Freshman Tait Reynolds threw for 215 yards in his first career start, and Gideon Davidson supplied Clemson's first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prices Clemson at $0.55 per share to defeat California outright. The Tigers finishing more than 1.5 points ahead is available at $0.53 per share, while fewer than 50.5 combined points is priced at $0.47 per share. SportsLine forecasts Clemson winning 25-20, putting both of the featured game outcomes below squarely in play. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified September 25, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

California vs. Clemson game preview

Cal's 49-7 demolition of Wagner showed what this offense can look like when Sagapolutele is in peak form. He completed 27 of 33 passes for 413 yards, while Mohammed produced 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The bigger question is how much of that carries over against an ACC opponent. Cal managed only 249 total yards one week earlier at Syracuse and needed Kingston Lopa's three interceptions, including a fourth-quarter pick-six, to escape 21-18.

Clemson has taken a less direct route to 2-1. Reynolds helped engineer the comeback against North Carolina in his first start, and Davidson broke loose for 105 rushing yards. The Tigers have also allowed only 27 points across their last two games after the ugly opener at LSU. Friday is Clemson's first conference trip to the West Coast. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

California vs. Clemson picks, predictions

Clemson to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.53 per share)

California vs. Clemson: Fewer than 50.5 points scored ($0.47 per share)

Clemson to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.53 per share)

Clemson finally found some offensive traction against North Carolina. Reynolds completed 20 of 29 passes for 215 yards in his first start, but the more encouraging development came beside him. Davidson rushed 16 times for 105 yards and broke a 45-yard run during Clemson's late comeback. That gives Dabo Swinney another way to move the ball without putting every Friday-night possession on a true freshman quarterback.

Cal has plenty of reasons to feel better after scoring 49 last week, but its previous FBS performance was far less comfortable. Syracuse outgained the Bears 436-249 before Lopa's defensive heroics decided the game. SportsLine calls for Clemson to win 25-20, a five-point difference. Kalshi prices Clemson finishing more than 1.5 points ahead at $0.53 per share. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

California vs. Clemson: Fewer than 50.5 points ($0.47 per share)

Cal's 49-point afternoon against Wagner is the obvious counterargument, but its two games against FBS opponents finished with 69 and 39 combined points. Clemson has followed a similar path. The Tigers' opener at LSU produced 61 combined points, yet their victories over Georgia Southern and North Carolina finished at 29 and 48. Clemson's defense has settled down considerably since Baton Rouge, holding Georgia Southern to seven before limiting North Carolina to 20.

Cal's Syracuse win also offered a useful template. Sagapolutele threw for only 182 yards, while the Bears' defense intercepted three passes and supplied the decisive touchdown. SportsLine expects another restrained game Friday, forecasting Clemson to win 25-20 for 45 combined points. Kalshi prices fewer than 50.5 points at $0.47 per share. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi Promo Terms

18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates.

Promotion is currently available to US residents who complete the KYC process and have an account in good standing.

Trade at least $25 on Kalshi Prediction Markets within 30 days of opening a new account.

The $55 bonus trading credits must be used for trades on Kalshi event contracts

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Only profits from trades on Kalshi prediction markets can be withdrawn.

Profits from trading bonus trading credits may be withdrawn by a participant only after trading an amount equal to the bonus after receiving the bonus trading credits.

Any bonus trading credits must be used within seven days of being granted. Bonus trading credits not used within those seven days will expire and be forfeited.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

How to Get $55 in Kalshi Trading Credits

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code Create a new account and enter the CBSSPORTS55 code upon sign-up Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID Select payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10 Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any of Kalshi's prediction markets. Withdraw your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.