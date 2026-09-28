The 2026 MLB playoffs start Tuesday, and if you're thinking of trading on that World Series champion you envision, you can jump on the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 sign-up bonus when you trade $25+. The Dodgers are looking for a three-peat, but the Brewers have the best record in MLB and are among the teams that could wreck those dreams before L.A. even gets to the main stage. We're breaking down where prices stand at Kalshi on World Series futures with the 2026 MLB playoffs set to start Tuesday, Sept. 29. Click here to start trading on the World Series at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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MLB World Series futures trades at Kalshi

World Series winner (prices as of Monday, Sept. 28)

Click here to start trading on the World Series at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

It looks like the American League is playing for second place with the Brewers and Dodgers dominant all season, but the Rays, Yankees and Red Sox are battle-tested from their AL East brawls, and someone from the AL will get the chance to knock one of those teams off. The Brewers won three more games than L.A. in the regular season, but the Dodgers will cost you a lot more to trade on their positive outcomes. Shares on the Dodgers to win the National League are priced at $0.42 per share, while shares on the Brewers are at $0.27 apiece.

The Dodgers and Brewers boast excellent pitching but are also among the best offensive teams in the majors. The Dodgers rotation has been weakened by the ongoing injury issues with four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, who is expected to come off the IL this week but is likely to skip pitching in the playoffs. But pitchers like reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto and former Cy Young winners Tarik Skubal and Blake Snell all have strong track records. Throw in a lineup that should feature the likes of Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Mookie Betts and the Dodgers are in great shape. They are third in MLB in batting average, fourth in runs and eighth in home runs, while the pitching staff is fifth in ERA and fourth in strikeouts.

The Brewers don't hit for power -- they have the third-fewest home runs in MLB -- but otherwise rank higher than the Dodgers across the board on paper. Of course, the wild card here is Ohtani, but Milwaukee leads the NL in runs and is second in MLB in batting average. The pitchers lead the league in wins, top the NL in ERA and saves and are second in strikeouts. The centerpiece is flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski, who just needs to wait a bit longer to collect his NL Cy Young Award. He is joined by strong complements in Logan Henderson and Dustin May. Jackson Chourio (24 home runs) and Jake Bauers (26) are key pieces in a lineup that makes contact and finds holes. Most of the key players have batting averages well above .260.

The Braves might have the bats and pitching to do some damage, with Chris Sale (14-9, 2.18 ERA) likely to finish second in the NL Cy Young race. The rest of the rotation and bullpen are solid, with Atlanta fourth in MLB in team ERA. Pitching is always huge in the postseason, and the Phillies have stellar starting pitchers. Led by Cristopher Sanchez (18-6, 2.93 ERA), Jesus Luzardo (14-5, 2.87) and Zack Wheeler (13-5, 2.99), they have gotten the job done, but the batters sit just above league average in most areas. Shares on Atlanta to win the National League are priced at $0.11, with the Phillies at $0.08, trailing San Diego ($0.11) and the Cubs ($0.09). Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the latest promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

One of the AL's top contenders is dealing with serious concerns over a top player, as Yankees star Aaron Judge has missed a lot of time this season. Still, with the pitching the Yankees have, they should be a real threat. The Rays aren't worried, as their pitching staff has been solid top to bottom and they just haven't been losing games. The Rays won the AL East by 4.5 games and went 7-6 against New York this season, losing three of four in their series last week. Presumed AL Cy Young winner Cam Schlittler leads a New York rotation that also features Max Fried and Gerrit Cole, and the Yankees have a strong relief corps with the second-best bullpen ERA in MLB. Tampa Bay counters with a deep but unspectacular group of starters led by Drew Rasmussen and a rejuvenated Freddy Peralta.

No matter the Rays' shortcomings, manager Kevin Cash has obviously found the best way to put all the pieces together. Junior Caminero is having a huge season, batting .276 with 42 homers and an .885 OPS. Yandy Diaz led the team in the regular season with a .293 batting average and had 22 homers, as did first baseman Jonathan Aranda. Chandler Simpson is hitting .306 and has 46 stolen bases.

New York's offense still lives by the long ball, as the Yankees are second in MLB with 223 home runs, three fewer than the Astros. The Yankees are 17-9 over their final 26 games, and Judge is confident his strained calf won't keep him out of the postseason. Given that he is a three-time AL MVP and has 111 homers over the previous two seasons, his return would be a massive boost. Judge has 18 homers in 66 games in 2025. Tampa Bay is priced at $0.29 per share to win the American League, while the Yankees are $0.27 per share at Kalshi.

The Guardians to win the AL is priced at $0.23 per share at Kalshi, and pitchers Parker Messick and Gavin Williams could be an elite duo soon. Cleveland edged the White Sox by one game to win the AL Central title, and Chicago is at $0.08 to win the AL pennant. You can trade on the Red Sox to win the AL at $0.12 per share, and they really caught fire after the All-Star break but have tailed off lately.

Boston was one game under .500 to start the second half and finished 12 games above the break-even mark to earn the second AL wild-card slot. However, Boston finished the regular season 5-7 in its final 12 games. The Red Sox have a strong pitching staff featuring Sonny Gray, Ranger Suarez and rookie Payton Tolle. They are third behind the Brewers and Yankees in team ERA at 3.54. Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Willson Contreras have combined for 71 of the team's 163 home runs (26th in MLB), and the Red Sox are hitting .245 as a team (15th). Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

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