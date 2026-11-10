The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Tuesday's MACtion schedule features the Bowling Green Falcons hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Akron Zips welcoming the Western Michigan Broncos at 7 p.m. ET. The Miami (OH) RedHawks host the Ohio Bobcats at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi prices Ohio at $0.52 per share to beat Miami (OH), which is trading at $0.49 per share. More than 47.5 points scored in Ohio vs. Miami (OH) is trading at $0.50 per share. SportsLine's advanced computer model predicts victories for the Falcons, Broncos, and RedHawks. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified November 10, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use the eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Bowling Green vs. Kent State prediction

Bowling Green averages only 17.8 points per game, and its latest outing ended in a 23-10 loss to Western Michigan. Jay Kastantin threw for 149 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Nakai Amachree rushed for 61 yards with Austyn Dendy sidelined. Eddie George's defense has its own bright spots: Myles Bradley owns nine sacks, while Dorian Pringle has led the Falcons in tackles in seven of nine games.

Kent State hasn't generated much offense either. Dru DeShields has thrown for 1,629 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Golden Flashes average just 99.2 rushing yards and committed five turnovers in a 31-10 loss to Sacramento State. Bowling Green allows 212 rushing yards per game, presenting an opening for Kent State's ground game. Kalshi lists the Falcons at $0.66 Yes and $0.35 No, against $0.36 Yes and $0.65 No for Kent State. SportsLine predicts a 28-20 Falcons victory. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Akron vs. Western Michigan prediction

Western Michigan's rushing attack presents an immediate problem for Akron. Jalen Buckley has 711 yards and eight touchdowns, while Cole Cabana broke an 82-yard scoring run in a 23-10 win over Bowling Green. Broc Lowry has passed for 1,397 yards and 11 touchdowns against three interceptions. Receiver Aveion Chenault adds 540 yards on 33 catches. The Broncos allow just 19.2 points per game, a sharp contrast with Akron's 32.2.

The Zips fell 28-20 to Ohio despite 112 rushing yards from Jordan Gant. Cibastian Broughton passed for 232 yards but threw an interception. Akron averages 19.1 points and has a minus-nine turnover margin, making sustained drives an issue. Its defense also gives up 182.9 rushing yards per contest. Kalshi lists Western Michigan at $0.85 Yes and $0.16 No, compared with Akron at $0.16 Yes and $0.85 No. SportsLine predicts a 37-18 Broncos victory. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio prediction

Miami (OH) let a 31-16 third-quarter lead slip away against Buffalo, eventually losing 34-31 in overtime. D'Shawntae Jones rushed for a career-high 112 yards, while Braylon Isom caught six passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Caleb Heavner is expected to make his sixth start after injuries ended the seasons of Miami's first two quarterbacks. Heavner has 769 passing yards and four touchdowns, plus 212 yards rushing.

Ohio brings a six-game winning streak into the Battle of the Bricks. Quarterback Nick Poulos has thrown for 978 yards and seven touchdowns while running for another 248 yards. Linebacker Michael Molnar leads the Bobcats with 87 tackles, including 14 for loss. Ohio beat Akron 28-20 last week and has won the past two meetings with Miami. Kalshi lists Ohio at $0.52 Yes and $0.50 No, versus Miami at $0.49 Yes and $0.53 No. SportsLine predicts a 26-25 RedHawks victory. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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