The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in qualifying trades. On Thursday, October 22, there are three college football Week 8 matchups. The Appalachian State Mountaineers host the James Madison Dukes at 7 p.m. ET, while the Kennesaw State Owls welcome the Liberty Flames at the same time. Lastly, the Memphis Tigers host the East Carolina Pirates at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi lists the Dukes at $0.79 per share to win, compared with $0.22 for the Mountaineers. The Flames also check in at $0.79 against the Owls at $0.22. The Tigers are priced at $0.78, with the Pirates at $0.22. SportsLine forecasts victories for James Madison and Liberty, along with Memphis in Thursday's final game. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified October 22, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use the eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

James Madison vs. Appalachian State predictions

Appalachian State didn't get much time to enjoy Friday's 35-32 win at Coastal Carolina. Jaquari Lewis ran for 85 yards and scored four touchdowns, earning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week honors. The Mountaineers rushed for 253 yards and gained 516 total, their highest output against an FBS opponent this season. Malachi Singleton completed 12 of 14 throws for 151 yards before Henry Hasselbeck took over in the second half. Hasselbeck added 125 rushing yards and completed nine passes for 112. Appalachian State enters at 4-2, including a 1-1 Sun Belt record.

James Madison extended its undefeated start to 7-0 with a 49-22 win over Georgia State. The Dukes piled up 515 yards, scored on all six red-zone visits and led 35-10 at halftime. Camden Coleman threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns, while JC Evans supplied two rushing scores. George Pettaway added 119 rushing yards, his fourth consecutive 100-yard game. SportsLine forecasts a 27-21 Dukes victory. Kalshi lists Appalachian State at $0.22 per share and James Madison at $0.79 to win. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State predictions

Kennesaw State has lost three straight games by three points or fewer, putting its 1-5 record alongside a string of close finishes. The Owls hosted Liberty two years ago and won 27-24 for their first FBS victory. Last season, they beat the Flames again, 48-42 in double overtime. Rickie Collins has completed at least 60% of his passes in all six games this fall. Dylan Gary made 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in last week's game, while Tywon Christopher recorded 27 tackles over the past two games.

Liberty enters at 5-1 after five consecutive victories. Kam Davis has 524 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and the Flames have topped 200 yards on the ground in four straight contests. Their defense has held four consecutive opponents below 20 points. Deshawn Purdie has thrown eight touchdown passes without an interception. Coach Jamey Chadwell's team is 2-0 in Conference USA; Kennesaw State is 0-2. SportsLine forecasts Liberty winning 30-26. Kalshi lists the Owls at $0.22 per share to win, compared with $0.79 for the Flames. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

East Carolina vs. Memphis predictions

Memphis comes home after a 31-17 loss at Tulane that featured six turnovers, its most in a game since 2006. Marcus Stokes completed 20 of 37 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted three times. The Tigers gained more than 480 yards and fell to 5-2 overall, with a 2-1 American Conference record. Stonka Burnside provided seven receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown, earning a conference honorable mention. He leads Memphis receivers with 18 catches for 341 yards this season.

East Carolina also lost last week, falling 30-17 in overtime at UAB after taking a 14-0 lead. Emory Williams threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Ray Ray Joseph Jr. on the opening possession. T.J. Engleman Jr. ran for 104 yards, but the Pirates scored only three points over their final 10 possessions in regulation. They enter at 3-3 and 1-1 in conference play. SportsLine forecasts a 29-23 Tigers victory. Kalshi prices Memphis at $0.78 per share to win and East Carolina at $0.22. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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