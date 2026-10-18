The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. The NFL Week 6 Sunday schedule continues with Cowboys vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Week 6 NFL picks, predictions

Cowboys vs. Packers: Green Bay to win

Cowboys vs. Packers: Green Bay to win

The Green Bay Packers will try to maintain momentum and take advantage of the Dallas Cowboys' struggles when the teams meet on Sunday Night Football. The Dallas defense remains one of the league's worst despite offseason efforts to improve it. Dallas just gave up 245 rushing yards, including 165 to Bucky Irving, as Tampa Bay got its first victory of the season, winning 24-16 in Dallas last week. The run game hasn't been Green Bay's strength, but the Packers come in off a 31-7 rout of NFC North rival Chicago in Week 5. The Packers are 3-2, while the Cowboys are 2-3. The SportsLine model sees the Packers rolling at Lambeau Field, as Green Bay covers the spread 60% of the time and wins outright at a 61% rate. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.