The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. The NFL Week 6 Sunday schedule includes an AFC West rivalry featuring Chargers vs. Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET. Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) is inactive. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Week 6 NFL picks, predictions

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Chiefs to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.49 per share)

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Chiefs to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.49 per share)

Kansas City comes in rested and ready to roll behind Mahomes and Kenneth Walker III. After missing the playoffs last season, the Chiefs are 4-0 with Mahomes back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 15 last season. The addition of Walker, who was named Super Bowl MVP for Seattle in February, has been a huge plus for the offense so far. The 25-year-old has 537 rushing yards and four TDs in four games. Mahomes has 1,037 passing yards, nine TDs and two interceptions, and tight end Travis Kelce is the team's top receiver at 246 yards per game. The Chargers have the third-worst scoring offense in the NFL (16.8 points per game) while K.C. allows 6.5 points fewer per game on defense (19.3 to 25.8). The SportsLine model has the Chiefs winning by double-digits on Sunday. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.