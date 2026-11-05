The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus in trading credits after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Two college football games headline Thursday's Week 10 schedule. Florida Atlantic hosts UTSA at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Southern Miss welcoming James Madison at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

The Roadrunners enter at 7-1, while the Owls are 5-3. James Madison has dropped two straight after starting 7-0, and Southern Miss has won its past two games. Kalshi lists UTSA at $0.71 per share to beat FAU, while James Madison is priced at $0.86 per share to beat Southern Miss.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified November 5, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use the eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

FAU vs. UTSA predictions

The Owls have scored 92 points across their past two games and still enter Thursday with a loss in that span. North Texas piled up 644 yards in a 48-41 victory last week, even as Caden Veltkamp completed 37 of 56 passes for 452 yards and five touchdowns. Easton Messer caught a school-record 16 passes for 189 yards and three scores. He has 42 catches for 453 yards over his last three games. Florida Atlantic (5-3, 2-2 American) can move the ball, but the defensive numbers have become difficult to overlook.

UTSA (7-1, 4-0) gets back to work after a bye and five straight victories. Its latest was a 42-19 win over Tulane, when the Roadrunners forced six turnovers and rushed for 223 yards. Will Henderson III ran for 102 yards, while A'Marion Peterson scored twice. Owen McCown threw for 173 yards and added a rushing touchdown. The teams have met five times, with the Owls holding a 3-2 series lead. UTSA won their last two meetings. The Roadrunners also average 184.9 rushing yards, setting up another challenge for a Florida Atlantic defense that conceded 240 on the ground to North Texas.

SportsLine forecasts a 36-27 UTSA victory. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Southern Miss vs. James Madison predictions

James Madison has lost on two straight Thursday nights, both in overtime, after opening the year with seven consecutive victories. The latest was especially costly. Troy erased a 21-7 halftime deficit and won 24-21 after the Dukes committed five turnovers. Camden Coleman passed for 175 yards and two touchdowns but threw two interceptions. Backup JC Evans also had a pass picked off. Seth Cromwell provided 135 rushing yards and a touchdown, yet James Madison failed to score after halftime. The Dukes (7-2, 4-2 Sun Belt) have plenty of production to draw from: 450.9 yards and 39.1 points per game.

Southern Miss has won two straight after losing five consecutive games. Steven Robinson rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 35-21 victory at ULM, while Jamarice Wilder added 104 yards and two scores. The Golden Eagles (3-5, 2-2 Sun Belt) gained 249 rushing yards and recorded five sacks. Their 27-7 lead nearly disappeared, however, when ULM pulled within six midway through the fourth quarter. Southern Miss then finished the game with a late Wilder touchdown. The Golden Eagles have had trouble defending the run, allowing 223.4 yards per contest. That gives the Dukes another opening after their two overtime defeats.

SportsLine forecasts a 36-22 Dukes victory. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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