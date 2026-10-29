The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Two college football games highlight Thursday's Week 9 schedule. North Texas hosts Florida Atlantic at DATCU Stadium, while James Madison welcomes Troy to Bridgeforth Stadium. Both contests begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. Troy will be without tight ends Jackson Worley and Franz Rogosch on Thursday. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

The Mean Green enter at 5-2, matching the Owls' record. James Madison is 7-1 after suffering its first defeat, while Troy is 3-4. Kalshi shows an 81% chance of North Texas defeating FAU and a 91% chance of James Madison defeating Troy. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified October 29, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use the eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

North Texas vs. FAU predictions

North Texas found two ways to score without its offense on Saturday, and both proved valuable in a 49-39 victory at Navy. Dalton Carnes returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown, while Zakye Barker brought a fumble back 63 yards for another. The Mean Green needed those plays after allowing 363 rushing yards and watching a 42-25 advantage dwindle to 42-39 in the fourth quarter. Jahiem White responded with a 59-yard touchdown run. He finished with 174 rushing yards and two scores, while Tayven Jackson threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns. Justin Stevenson caught eight passes for 209 yards and two scores.

Florida Atlantic spent Saturday trading touchdowns with Rice and escaped 51-49 when the visitors missed a late 55-yard field goal. Easton Messer accounted for five FAU touchdowns, scoring twice as a receiver and twice on runs before taking a punt back 82 yards. Caden Veltkamp added 339 passing yards, but Rice scored 49 points and kept the Owls chasing the game.

Both teams enter Thursday at 5-2, though North Texas is 3-0 in American Conference play and FAU is 2-1. The Mean Green have scored at least 45 points in four consecutive victories; the Owls have given up 105 points in their past two games. SportsLine forecasts a 29-21 North Texas win. Kalshi lists North Texas at $0.81 per Yes share and $0.20 for No, while FAU is $0.19 for Yes and $0.82 for No. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

James Madison vs. Troy predictions

James Madison had a chance to preserve its unbeaten season last Thursday, but a missed 47-yard field goal in overtime opened the door for Appalachian State's 34-31 victory. The Dukes had forced the extra period with three seconds left when Camden Coleman scored on a six-yard run. Coleman threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, although he also had an interception that set up an Appalachian State score late in regulation. James Madison gained 423 yards but converted only two of 15 third downs. George Pettaway ran for 57 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an apparent hamstring injury. His four-game streak of 100-yard rushing performances ended in the defeat.

Troy had its own troubling finish Saturday. The Trojans led Louisiana-Monroe 14-3 with just over six minutes to play before losing 21-14, their fourth defeat in seven games. Troy produced only 200 yards of offense and 47 through the air, converting three of 16 third downs. Gavin Griffin scored both Trojans touchdowns, while Jordan Lovett ran for 70 yards. The visitors are 0-3 away from home this season, compared with James Madison's 4-0 home record. The Dukes also bring a 4-1 Sun Belt mark into the matchup; Troy is 1-2 in conference play.

Pettaway's health is worth watching after the Appalachian State game, especially with the shorter turnaround. SportsLine forecasts a 28-18 James Madison victory. Kalshi quotes James Madison at $0.92 per Yes share and $0.09 for No. Troy is $0.09 for Yes and $0.92 for No. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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