The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. Tuesday's MACtion schedule features the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-7) hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-8) and the Western Michigan Broncos (8-3) welcoming the Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-4). Both games begin at 7 p.m. ET. Western Michigan is one of four teams sitting at 6-1 in conference play, and the Broncos are trading at $0.49 per share to win by more than 6.5 points tonight. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi quotes Eastern Michigan at $0.67 per share to win, compared with $0.34 for Kent State. Those prices imply win probabilities of 67% and 34%, respectively. Western Michigan is priced at $0.74 per share, versus $0.26 for Miami (OH), implying probabilities of 74% and 26%. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified November 24, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use the eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State prediction

Eastern Michigan will recognize 30 program members on Senior Night. Chris Creighton's Eagles are 4-7 after losing 34-27 at Western Michigan last Tuesday. They trailed 31-7 at halftime before rallying. Running back Amareon Blue did much of the work, rushing for a career-high 160 yards and three touchdowns. He's gained 607 yards at 5.3 per carry this season.

The Eagles have converted 18.4% of third downs over those four losses, compared with 52.5% in their victories. Brogan McCaughey provided a lift after entering the Western Michigan game in the second half. He connected with Joshua Long for a touchdown. Long's 49 receptions this season are a program record for a tight end in the modern statistical era.

Kent State has lost three straight since beating Akron on October 24. The Golden Flashes managed 170 yards in a 20-3 defeat to Miami (OH). Quarterback Dru DeShields completed eight passes for 92 yards with an interception, while Wayne Harris caught four balls for 46 yards. DeShields has 2,053 passing yards and 11 touchdowns this season. The Golden Flashes average 14.5 points per game and have rushed for just 91 yards per outing.

Kalshi prices an Eastern Michigan victory at $0.67 per share, compared with $0.34 for Kent State. The Eagles winning by at least six points is priced at $0.50 Yes and $0.51 No. SportsLine's model anticipates a 31-16 Eastern Michigan victory, with the Eagles winning by six or more points in 71% of simulations. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) prediction

Western Michigan is 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the MAC. Lance Taylor's Broncos beat Eastern Michigan 34-27 last Tuesday after building a 31-7 halftime lead. Jalen Buckley ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard score on the team's first snap. Cole Cabana scored for the third consecutive game. Quarterback Broc Lowry has thrown for 1,652 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, adding another four scores on the ground.

Miami (OH) has leaned on its running game. The RedHawks ran 58 times for 301 yards in last week's 20-3 victory over Kent State. D'Shawntae Jones posted his third straight 100-yard rushing game and scored twice. Chuck Martin's defense also limited Kent State to 31 rushing yards. Miami allows 95.5 yards per game on the ground, the nation's 13th-best figure.

Thomas Gotkowski and David McComb are out for the season, while Caleb Heavner has missed time. Freshman Drew Bellisari made his first collegiate start against Kent State, completing seven of 12 passes for 124 yards. He added 47 rushing yards and a touchdown. These teams split two meetings last season. Miami (OH) won 26-17 in October before Western Michigan claimed the MAC championship with a 23-13 victory in December.

Kalshi quotes Western Michigan at $0.74 per share to win, compared with $0.26 for Miami (OH). Western Michigan winning by at least eight points costs $0.49 Yes and $0.52 No. SportsLine anticipates a 32-15 Broncos victory, with Western Michigan winning by eight or more in 72% of simulations. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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