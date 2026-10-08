The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thursday's college football schedule starts with Liberty hosting Sam Houston at 7 p.m. ET. UTSA welcomes South Florida at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Arkansas State hosts South Alabama at the same time. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prices Liberty at $0.83 per share to win, with Sam Houston trading at $0.17. UTSA is $0.70 per share, compared with $0.31 for South Florida. Arkansas State checks in at $0.58, with South Alabama at $0.44. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified October 3, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Liberty vs. Sam Houston predictions

Liberty comes home on a four-game winning streak after handling Delaware 30-14 in its Conference USA opener. The Flames piled up 439 yards, including a season-high 282 on the ground. Kam Davis supplied 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Deshawn Purdie completed 13 of 20 passes for 157 yards without an interception. Liberty is averaging 416.8 yards and 30.4 points per game, with its defense allowing 17.8 points. The Flames have scored 30 or more in three straight games overall.

Sam Houston brings a much different offensive profile. Landyn Locke has thrown for 1,168 yards with 11 touchdowns against three interceptions, and the Bearkats average 308.0 passing yards per game. Their trouble has come on the ground, where they're producing only 100.0 yards per game while allowing 190.2. SportsLine has Liberty winning 33-20. Kalshi prices the Flames at $0.83 per share to win, with Sam Houston trading at $0.17. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

UTSA vs. South Florida predictions

UTSA gets a short turnaround after surviving Rice 16-14 in its American Conference opener. Owen McCown threw for 148 yards, while Will Henderson ran for 90 yards and the game's only Roadrunners touchdown. One week earlier, McCown had 303 passing yards with three scores in a 59-45 win over Colorado State, showing how quickly this offense can look different from one Saturday to the next.

South Florida arrives after its first loss, a 17-13 home setback against Temple. Michael Van Buren Jr. threw for 205 yards without an interception, and D.J. Crowther added 68 rushing yards with a touchdown after back-to-back 100-yard games. The Bulls still held Temple to 274 yards, so UTSA won't get an easy assignment at the Alamodome. UTSA won the last Alamodome meeting 49-21 in 2023. SportsLine has the Roadrunners winning 35-27. Kalshi prices UTSA at $0.70 per share to win, compared with $0.31 for South Florida. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama predictions

Arkansas State returns home after a 23-20 loss at Louisiana that was decided by a field goal as time expired. Trey Owens completed 20 of 31 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown, while Chauncy Cobb caught eight passes for 65 yards. Solomon Baggett added 51 rushing yards with a score. The Red Wolves also forced their eighth turnover of the season, giving the defense another way to change a possession. Their last two games were decided by three points. Arkansas State University

South Alabama comes in after a 52-35 win over ULM that featured 570 yards of offense. Jared Hollins threw for 321 yards, Trae'von Dunbar ran for 91 and Anthony Eager finished with 168 receiving yards. The Jaguars are now 3-2 and have scored at least 39 points in all three victories. SportsLine has South Alabama winning 28-26 despite the trip to Jonesboro. Kalshi prices Arkansas State at $0.58 per share to win, with South Alabama at $0.44. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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