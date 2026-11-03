The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Tuesday's college football schedule features two MACtion matchups. The Akron Zips host the Ohio Bobcats at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Miami (OH) RedHawks welcoming the Buffalo Bulls at 8 p.m. ET. More than 44.5 points scored in Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo is trading at $0.49 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

The RedHawks and Bulls are both 5-3, with identical 3-1 MAC records. The Bobcats enter at 6-2 and haven't lost a conference game, while the Zips are 1-7. Kalshi gives Ohio an 81% chance to defeat Akron and Miami (OH) a 69% chance to beat Buffalo. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified November 3, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use the eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo predictions

Miami (OH) enters its Tuesday home date with Buffalo on a three-game winning streak, but the RedHawks have hardly cruised. D'Shawntae Jones finished a 75-yard drive with a late touchdown to beat Central Michigan 28-27. Caleb Heavner threw for 221 yards and a score in that game, while Maleek Huggins caught seven passes for 122 yards. Heavner has taken over after season-ending injuries to the team's first two quarterbacks. Across his appearances, he's completed 56 of 102 passes for 615 yards and three touchdowns, adding 217 rushing yards. The RedHawks (5-3, 3-1 MAC) have held their last four opponents to 272 combined rushing yards.

Buffalo (5-3, 3-1) brings a three-game winning streak of its own, largely powered by Messiah Burch. He rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 victory over Bowling Green and has cleared 100 yards in five straight games. That creates a sharp matchup with Miami's run defense. Jason Wright threw for 127 yards against Bowling Green, and tight end Clint Walker has three touchdown receptions over his past two games. Buffalo has forced seven turnovers in its past three outings. The RedHawks won last year's meeting 37-20. SportsLine forecasts a 29-21 Miami victory. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Akron vs. Ohio predictions

Ohio's first four MAC games have all gone into the win column, and the Bobcats (6-2) have won five straight overall. Their latest wasn't routine. Eastern Michigan took a 20-17 lead late in the fourth quarter before Darren James-Hamilton returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for the decisive touchdown. Ohio then held firm on the final play to secure a 24-20 victory. Nick Poulos threw for 266 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Dom Dorwart for a 78-yard score. Dorwart finished with four receptions for 126 yards, while Riley Neer caught five passes for 56. Michael Molnar had 18 tackles and four tackles for loss. The Bobcats are bowl-eligible and seeking their eighth straight victory against Akron.

Akron (1-7, 0-4 MAC) has lost six consecutive games, but its 35-20 defeat at Kent State included an encouraging offensive showing. Jordan Gant ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Brayden Roggow passed for 275 yards, with Kyan Mason collecting seven receptions for 129. The Zips outgained the Golden Flashes 422-376 and held a 17-14 lead before allowing 21 unanswered points. Fifteen penalties cost Akron 165 yards. The previous meeting ended 30-10 in Ohio's favor. SportsLine forecasts a 34-20 Bobcats victory. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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