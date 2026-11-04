The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. While much of the country focuses on the midterm election results, Tuesday's remaining college football schedule features the Miami (OH) RedHawks welcoming the Buffalo Bulls at 8 p.m. ET for MACtion. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

The RedHawks and Bulls are both 5-3, with identical 3-1 MAC records. Kalshi gives Miami (OH) a 69% chance to beat Buffalo. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified November 3, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use the eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo predictions

Miami (OH) enters its Tuesday home date with Buffalo on a three-game winning streak, but the RedHawks have hardly cruised. D'Shawntae Jones finished a 75-yard drive with a late touchdown to beat Central Michigan 28-27. Caleb Heavner threw for 221 yards and a score in that game, while Maleek Huggins caught seven passes for 122 yards. Heavner has taken over after season-ending injuries to the team's first two quarterbacks. Across his appearances, he's completed 56 of 102 passes for 615 yards and three touchdowns, adding 217 rushing yards. The RedHawks (5-3, 3-1 MAC) have held their last four opponents to 272 combined rushing yards.

Buffalo (5-3, 3-1) brings a three-game winning streak of its own, largely powered by Messiah Burch. He rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 victory over Bowling Green and has cleared 100 yards in five straight games. That creates a sharp matchup with Miami's run defense. Jason Wright threw for 127 yards against Bowling Green, and tight end Clint Walker has three touchdown receptions over his past two games. Buffalo has forced seven turnovers in its past three outings. The RedHawks won last year's meeting 37-20. SportsLine forecasts a 29-21 Miami victory. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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