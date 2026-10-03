Saturday's college football slate has a few games that look enticing at first glance, but become more intriguing once recent results come into play, making today the perfect time to take advantage of the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives

new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. North Carolina gets an unbeaten Notre Dame after an open week at noon ET. A Big Ten battle unfolds when the Iowa Hawkeyes host the Ohio State Buckeyes at 3:30 p.m., followed by an ACC clash between Clemson and Miami at 7:30 p.m. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

For North Carolina vs. Notre Dame, Kalshi gives the Fighting Irish a 93% chance to win. Clemson vs. Miami has the Hurricanes at 87%, while Iowa vs. Ohio State has the Buckeyes at 84%. Colorado vs. Texas Tech puts the Red Raiders at 81%. Arizona State vs. Baylor has the Sun Devils at 62%, while Tennessee vs. Auburn has the Volunteers at 73%.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified September 26, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame predictions

North Carolina had an extra week to sit with a 28-20 loss at Clemson, and the Tar Heels should know exactly where the next test begins. Benjamin Hall ran for 130 yards on 18 carries in that game, helping Carolina reach 214 rushing yards. Billy Edwards Jr. had a tougher afternoon through the air, finishing 13 of 30 for 135 yards with one touchdown.

Notre Dame's looked far more settled. CJ Carr threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in a 49-10 win at Purdue, while Aneyas Williams added 75 rushing yards and a score. SportsLine has the Irish winning 37-12. Kalshi gives Notre Dame a 93% chance in the matchup. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Clemson vs. Miami predictions

Clemson's recovered nicely from its opening loss, but Miami's a different sort of exam. Tait Reynolds committed two early turnovers at California before the Tigers steadied themselves for a 24-10 win. Gideon Davidson supplied the knockout punch with a 75-yard touchdown run, and Elliot Washington intercepted two passes.

Miami arrives 4-0 after flattening Central Michigan 52-3. Darian Mensah completed 23 of 27 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns, while Malachi Toney caught six balls for 120 yards and a score. The Hurricanes also forced three turnovers. SportsLine has Miami winning 32-18, and Kalshi gives the Hurricanes an 87% chance to leave Clemson with another victory. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Iowa vs. Ohio State predictions

Iowa just authored the kind of finish that can change the feel of a season. Hank Brown drove the Hawkeyes 91 yards in the final 1:46 at Michigan, then found Reece Vander Zee for a 16-yard touchdown with two seconds left in a 20-19 win. Brown finished with 227 passing yards and two scores, both to Vander Zee.

Ohio State answered its own questions with a 42-19 win over Illinois. Julian Sayin threw for 367 yards, and Jeremiah Smith erupted for 12 catches and 217 yards, scoring four touchdowns. Smith is Iowa's main problem to solve. SportsLine calls for Ohio State 28, Iowa 16. Kalshi currently gives the Buckeyes an 84% chance. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tennessee vs. Auburn predictions

Tennessee nearly stole one late against No. 1 Texas, but the comeback stopped short at 20-17. Faizon Brandon threw a 30-yard touchdown to Mike Matthews with 1:22 left, and the Volunteers recovered the ensuing onside kick. The offense still finished with only 221 total yards, so Josh Heupel has something to fix before Auburn arrives.

Auburn is 3-1 after beating Vanderbilt 21-15. Byrum Brown threw a touchdown and ran for another, while Jeremiah Cobb led the Tigers with 58 rushing yards. Xavier Atkins added three tackles for loss. SportsLine calls for Tennessee to rebound 30-22. Kalshi also leans toward the Volunteers, listing Tennessee at 73% for the matchup. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Colorado vs. Texas Tech predictions

Colorado comes home after a frustrating 23-13 loss at Baylor. The Buffaloes gained 363 yards, but they finished just 3 of 15 on third down. Joseph Williams was the bright spot with 11 catches for 127 yards, including a fourth-quarter touchdown that briefly pulled Colorado even.

Texas Tech's 4-0 after beating Sam Houston 49-14. Austin Romaine returned interceptions for touchdowns on consecutive throws, while Will Hammond passed for 224 yards and added a rushing score despite throwing three interceptions. SportsLine sees a much tighter game than the current market picture, calling for Texas Tech to win 27-22. Kalshi gives the Red Raiders an 81% chance to win in Boulder. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Arizona State vs. Baylor predictions

Arizona State gets Baylor after a bye, which came at a useful time following the Sun Devils' trip to London. ASU beat Kansas 24-17 despite being outgained 414-228. Cutter Boley connected with Reed Harris for their fifth touchdown through three games, and the defense helped Arizona State escape with a 2-1 record.

Baylor's coming off a 23-13 win over Colorado. DJ Lagway returned to the starting lineup and threw for 221 yards with two touchdowns, while Dawson Pendergrass ran for 85 yards on 16 carries. SportsLine expects the closest finish in this group, calling for Arizona State 28, Baylor 26. Kalshi gives the Sun Devils a 62% chance to win at home. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:



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