The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after their first $25 in trades. The 2026 World Series begins on Friday with the Milwaukee Brewers hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, guaranteeing there will be a first-time champion. Game 1 begins at 8 p.m. ET. The Brewers are trading at $0.63 on Kalshi as the favorite, while the Rays are $0.38. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25 and receive a $55 bonus:

Jacob Misiorowski, the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Cy Young, starts for the Brewers. He led baseball in ERA (1.80), strikeouts (252) and WHIP (0.80) this season. The Rays are starting Nick Martinez (15-6, 3.10 ERA). For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states, and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

Rays vs. Brewers Game 1 trading preview for Friday:

The Rays and Brewers had the best records in their respective leagues this season. The Brewers had the best record in baseball at 103-59, and the Rays had the sport's third-best record, best in the AL, at 98-64. Both small-market teams have become forces in baseball over the last few seasons, but both are chasing their first World Series title in franchise history. Tampa Bay has made the playoffs in six of the last eight years, and Milwaukee has in eight of the last nine years.

The Brewers had the No. 2 scoring offense in baseball behind the sport's best batting average (.258). Jackson Chourio hit .291 with 25 home runs, 75 RBI, 96 runs scored and 23 stolen bases with an .837 OPS this season. Catcher William Contreras is having a standout postseason, hitting .367 with three home runs and a 1.157 OPS. Jacob Misiorowski starts Friday as arguably the most electrifying pitcher in baseball with his ease of clearing 100 mph with his fastball. The overwhelming Cy Young favorite leads baseball in ERA (1.80), strikeouts (252) and WHIP (0.80).

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's batting average was only a few decimal points behind the Brewers for second-best in baseball this season, also rounding to a .258 average. Tampa Bay last played in the World Series in 2020, so the Rays have been in this environment more recently than the Brewers. Junior Caminero had 42 home runs this season for Tampa Bay, with Yandy Diaz adding a .293 batting average with 22 home runs. Diaz is hitting .308 with two home runs this postseason. Rather than going with ace Drew Rasmussen in Game 1, Tampa Bay is starting Nick Martinez, who went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA this season. He has a 3.00 ERA in nine innings over two starts this postseason.

More than 6.5 total runs is trading at $0.52, with fewer than 6.5 runs at $0.49. Trade on the World Series with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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