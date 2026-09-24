The NFL season is in full swing, making today the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 offers a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Buffalo Bills are off to an impressive start this season, led by MVP candidate Josh Allen. After their 2-0 start, the Bills are trading at $0.12 per share to win the Super Bowl, trailing only the Los Angeles Rams at $0.13 per share. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFL champion Kalshi trading preview

The Rams bounced back from their season-opening loss in convincing fashion with a 28-6 win over the New York Giants in primetime. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was sharp in the victory, throwing for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Stafford's stellar play last season was a big reason the Rams entered the 2026-27 NFL championship market at $0.17 per share on Kalshi. That price has dipped slightly after Los Angeles suffered a Week 1 loss to the 49ers in Australia.

As for teams that have seen their price improve following Week 2, the Buffalo Bills have jumped up $0.12 per share to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers ($0.09) and Seahawks ($0.09) have also seen their price improve following their 2-0 starts to the season.

Other Super Bowl contenders, according to Kalshi, include the Chiefs ($0.08), Ravens ($0.07) and Bengals ($0.07), three teams with proven playmakers under center. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.