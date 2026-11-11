We're officially halfway through the NFL regular season, and several teams are starting to separate themselves from the competition. The 49ers are off to a blistering 7-1 start, and San Francisco added to its wide receiver depth by signing veteran Keenan Allen before the NFL trade deadline. The 49ers are now trading at $0.16 per share to win Super Bowl LXI on Kalshi, ahead of teams like the Buffalo Bills ($0.14), Chicago Bears ($0.12) and Jacksonville Jaguars ($0.11). Meanwhile, the Vikings got some much-needed quarterback help by bringing back Kirk Cousins, but Minnesota is trading at $0.05 per share after losing its last two games. There has been over $239 million traded on which team will win the 2027 Super Bowl, and you can still use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFL Super Bowl champion preview

The 49ers are extremely well-rounded on both sides of the ball, despite dealing with numerous injuries to some key pieces. San Francisco is scoring 29.4 points per game, which ranks third in the NFL, and the 49ers' defense is holding opponents to just 291.9 yards per game, the third-lowest in the league. Quarterback Brock Purdy is completing 69.1% of his passes, throwing 17 touchdowns, while Christian McCaffrey is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has recorded at least one rushing touchdown in each of his last seven games. The 49ers are trading at $0.16 per share to win the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Bears' offense is thriving with Caleb Williams under center, averaging 383.0 yards per game, the third-most in the NFL. Chicago's ground game has benefited from opposing defenses focusing on stopping the pass, as the Bears rank third in the league with 142.0 rushing yards per game. The Bears face some stiff competition down the stretch, but Chicago is still trading at $0.12 per share following a strong 7-2 start.

Other notable Super Bowl contenders, according to Kalshi, include the Bills ($0.14) and Jaguars ($0.11), two franchises looking to win their first Super Bowl. The Bills are off to a 7-1 start thanks to their explosive offense, which is averaging 32.0 points per game, the most in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are averaging 28.6 points per game, and they were active at the NFL trade deadline, bolstering their defense by signing safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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