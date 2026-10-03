The latest UFC numbered card takes place on Saturday, October 3, with UFC 332 from Salt Lake City. This gives fight fans an opportunity to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Saturday's main event is for the vacant women's flyweight championship, featuring Natalia Silva vs. Wang Cong on Paramount+, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25 and receive $55 in trading bonus credits:

Silva is 20-5-1 as a professional and ranked No. 1 in the women's flyweight division, and Wang is 10-1 as a professional and ranked eighth in the class. The five-fight main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by four prelims at 6 p.m. ET and five early preliminary fights at 4 p.m. ET from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states, and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Wang trading preview

Valentina Shevchenko was forced to vacate the women's flyweight championship due to back and shoulder injuries, which will lead to a new champion being crowned Saturday night. Natalia Silva, 29, enters on a 14-fight winning streak, and she's undefeated in eight UFC bouts. Her last five fights have ended via unanimous decision, most recently besting Rose Namajunas at UFC 324 in January. She ended her pre-UFC career with six straight submission victories, but she has six decision wins with two KO/TKO victories in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Wang Cong, 34, has won four straight fights, all by unanimous decision. She's 10-1 as a professional, including 5-1 in the UFC. Wang is coming off a victory over Tracy Cortez in July. Saturday's UFC 332 card also features Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Payton Talbott in a matchup of ranked bantamweights, and King Green, at age 40, taking on Esteban Ribovics. Figueiredo, 38, is 25-7-1, but he's 1-4 over his last five fights. Talbott, 28, is 11-1 as a professional.

For UFC trading on Kalshi, Silva is trading at $0.66 per contract to win at UFC prediction apps, while Wang is priced at $0.35. For Figueiredo vs. Talbott, Talbott is trading at $0.84 to win, with Figueiredo at $0.16. Trade Saturday's UFC 332 with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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