The UFC heads to Abu Dhabi on Saturday for UFC 333, with a championship main event as Alexander Volkanovski defends his UFC featherweight title against Movsar Evloev as part of another strong card to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Volkanovski vs. Evloev is one of two title fights on UFC 333, with Petr Yan defending his bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili as part of a five-fight main card on Paramount+. The main card begins at 2 p.m. ET. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25 and receive $55 in trading bonus credits:

Volkanovski is 18-1 as a professional in the featherweight division. Evloev is 20-0 as a professional, including 10-0 in the UFC going into his first UFC title bout. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states, and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev trading preview

Alexander Volkanovski is 8-3 in UFC featherweight championship bouts, with each of his last 11 fights being for the title. Volkanovski first won the title with a victory over Max Holloway in 2019. He has lost and won the title back twice since, most recently winning the featherweight title after defeating Diego Lopes by unanimous decision at UFC 314 in April 2025. He had the same result against Lopes in his most recent fight at UFC 325 in January. Volkanovski, 38, is 28-4 as a professional, including 15-3 in the UFC.

Movsar Evloev has never lost a professional fight. The Russian fighter is 20-0 as a professional, including 10-0 in the UFC. All 10 of his UFC wins have come by decision, most recently defeating Lerone Murphy by majority decision in the main event of a UFC Fight Night in March. He also has wins over fighers like Lopes and Aljamain Sterling in his UFC career.

Before Volkanovski vs. Evloev features Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title. Yan defeated Dvalishvili by unanimous decision at UFC 323 in December to win the title. This result ended Dvalishvili's 14-fight win streak, which also included a victory over Yan in March 2023.

For UFC trading on Kalshi, Volkanovski is trading at $0.51 per contract to win at UFC prediction apps, while Evloev is priced at $0.50. For the bantamweight belt, Yan is trading at $0.58 per contract to win, with Dvalishvili at $0.43. Lone'Er Kavanagh is $0.51 per share to beat Ramazonbek Temirov in another bout on the main card. Trade Saturday's UFC 333 with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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