The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Wednesday's MACtion schedule features the Toledo Rockets hosting the UMass Minutemen at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Central Michigan Chippewas welcome the Sacramento State Hornets, while the Ball State Cardinals face the Buffalo Bulls at the same time. More than 51.5 points scored in Buffalo vs. Ball State is trading at $0.49 per share on Kalshi. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi lists Central Michigan at $0.89 to defeat Sacramento State. Toledo is priced at $0.85 to beat UMass, while Buffalo is trading at $0.56 per share to beat Ball State. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 7 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified November 11, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use the eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Toledo vs. UMass prediction

The UMass Minutemen bring a 5-4 record into Wednesday after escaping Ball State 31-30 in overtime. Quarterback William "Pop" Watson III threw for a career-high 302 yards and ran for two touchdowns. T.Y. Harding caught six passes for 70 yards, and Curtis Kimmons IV rushed for 85. That production meets a Toledo defense that allowed Sacramento State just eight rushing yards in a 20-17 victory last week.

The Toledo Rockets have won three straight and average 35.4 points, the MAC's highest figure. CJ Miller ran for 135 yards against Sacramento State, while defensive end Andrew Zock has 7.5 sacks in five conference games. Toledo has allowed only nine sacks all season and has won eight consecutive meetings with UMass. Kalshi lists Toledo at $0.85 Yes and $0.17 No, with UMass at $0.16 Yes and $0.85 No. SportsLine puts Toledo ahead 35-20, a 15-point margin. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Central Michigan vs. Sacramento State prediction

The Central Michigan Chippewas needed a response after three conference losses, and their 35-7 victory over Eastern Michigan delivered one. Nick Woodford rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jadyn Glasser completed 14 of 19 passes for 175 yards, and Central Michigan controlled possession for nearly 41 minutes. Central Michigan outgained Eastern Michigan 418-177 while converting all five fourth-down attempts.

The Sacramento State Hornets gave Toledo trouble in a 20-17 loss last week. Jackson Sharman threw for 113 yards before leaving at halftime with an injury, and Brian Salazar Jr. added 103 after replacing him. Sacramento State is 2-8 in its first MAC season. The schools have never met, and Central Michigan is chasing two more wins for bowl eligibility. Kalshi prices Central Michigan at $0.89 Yes and $0.12 No, with Sacramento State at $0.12 Yes and $0.89 No. SportsLine calls for a 35-16 Central Michigan victory. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ball State vs. Buffalo prediction

The Buffalo Bulls head into Wednesday with four straight victories and a 6-3 record. Jason Wright threw for a career-high 358 yards in a 34-31 overtime win at Miami (OH), while Chance Morrow caught 12 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Messiah Burch has 901 rushing yards, placing him 99 shy of 1,000. Buffalo has 10 sacks in three games. Coach Pete Lembo returns to Ball State, where he led the program from 2011 through 2015.

The Ball State Cardinals nearly beat UMass last week but lost 31-30 in overtime following a missed extra point. Jalen Bonds ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and Keldric Luster threw for 182. Ball State has won five of six home meetings with Buffalo. Kalshi lists Buffalo at $0.56 Yes and $0.45 No, compared with Ball State at $0.46 Yes and $0.55 No. SportsLine foresees a 31-25 Buffalo win. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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